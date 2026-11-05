Public Figures

Harry, Meghan to discuss online harms in first appearance since allegations against father

This comes a weeks after police in Philippines said they found child sexual abuse material on devices at the former home of her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

AFP
By AFP
2 Min Read

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will speak in Brussels about the dangers children face on social media, in their first public appearance since allegations emerged that her father had possessed child abuse images.

The couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will attend the Tuesday opening of a video installation commemorating children who have lost their lives due to harm experienced via social media, a spokesperson told AFP.

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The royals will open The Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament displaying images of children affected by online abuse and exploitation and give a joint speech before taking part in a panel event with international activists.

The event will be Meghan’s first public appearance since revelations that police in the Philippines have found child sexual abuse material on devices at the former home of her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

It will also be the first time that the couple appear together at a public event abroad since returning to live in Britain this summer.

The event, hosted by Spanish MEP Antonio Lopez-Isturiz, highlights the “urgent need to make the digital world safer for every child”, a statement said, calling it a “call to action” for policymakers, technology companies and society to do more to protect children.

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The couple, who have two young children, Archie and Lilibet, together unveiled the installation in New York in April 2025 and it has also been shown in Los Angeles.

Meghan gave a speech at its opening in Geneva in May.

The installation shows 50 enlarged images of children who died as a result of harm they suffered on social media, taken from their parents’ lock screens.

At the event in Brussels, the European Parliament chief Roberta Metsola will give an address, as will Sandra Spitaels, whose 15-year-old son Glenn committed suicide in 2017 after a nude image of him was posted online.

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