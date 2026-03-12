I am ready to account for what I promised, Ruto says

President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that he will account for every promise he made over the past three years.

Addressing residents of Chepterit and Namgoi shopping centres, Nandi County President Ruto took a swipe at the opposition leaders, dismissing them as lacking agenda for Kenyans.

The Head of State said their only agenda is to divide the country along tribal lines.

“Our visible and impactful development record sets the pace for the next election, where leaders will be judged on their track record or on an agenda that speaks to the needs of the people. There will be no room for empty rhetoric, personality-driven, divisive, and tribal politics that has for far too long held our country back,” said the President.

On the upcoming United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party’s grassroots elections on Saturday, President Ruto called on members to turn out and vote.

The grassroots election slated for this Saturday were postponed following the death of Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johanna Ng’eno to allow for burial arrangements.