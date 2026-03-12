Local NewsNEWS

I am ready to account for what I promised, Ruto says

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read

President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that he will account for every promise he made over the past three years.

Addressing residents of Chepterit and Namgoi shopping centres, Nandi County President Ruto took a swipe at the opposition leaders, dismissing them as lacking agenda for Kenyans.

The Head of State said their only agenda is to divide the country along tribal lines.

“Our visible and impactful development record sets the pace for the next election, where leaders will be judged on their track record or on an agenda that speaks to the needs of the people. There will be no room for empty rhetoric, personality-driven, divisive, and tribal politics that has for far too long held our country back,” said the President.

On the upcoming United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party’s grassroots elections on Saturday, President Ruto called on members to turn out and vote.

The grassroots election slated for this Saturday were postponed following the death of Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johanna Ng’eno to allow for burial arrangements.

Six people killed in Narok accident
Nairobi launches first city-owned air quality monitoring network
Speaker Wetang’ula urges politicians to respect IEBC independence
UASU, KUSU accuse State of delaying CBA implementation
Former DP Gachagua asks Kenyans to remain peaceful
EACC recovers public land worth Ksh1.2B in kwale
Committee reach consensus on controversial clauses in finance bill 2023
Have you seen this girl? Family seeks help in finding missing daughter
NCIC assures Kenyans of independence, vows action on youth grievances
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article State needs Ksh 300M to recover Hustler Fund loans
Next Article Nairobi to host the Second Africa Urban Forum in April
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Nairobi to host the Second Africa Urban Forum in April
County News NEWS
State needs Ksh 300M to recover Hustler Fund loans
Local News NEWS
Nasa spacecraft weighing 600kg re-enters Earth’s atmosphere
International News NEWS
Nineteen jailed over deadly Moscow concert attack
International News NEWS

You May also Like

Africa

South Africa orders ‘dysfunctional’ colleges to close

International News

Prime minister compares attack on Trump to situation in Slovakia

BusinessCounty News

Sudan bans all imports from Kenya

County News

DP Gachagua to pay school fees for 10 pupils who narrated poem against alcoholism

Show More