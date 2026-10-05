County NewsNEWS

Two suspected phone snatchers arrested in Kasarani

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
1 Min Read

Two suspects were arrested after allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a member of the public during a police operation in Kasarani Sub-County.

The incident occurred during an operation conducted by police officers in Clay City, Sunton and Hunters areas.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

According to the National Police Service, the suspects attempted to flee after allegedly stealing the phone, prompting officers to give chase before apprehending them.

A search of the two suspects led to the recovery of the stolen mobile phone and crude weapons. The suspects are being held in police custody pending arraignment, while the weapons have been preserved as exhibits.

The National Police Service said it will continue working to dismantle phone theft syndicates and other criminal networks. It also thanked members of the public for their continued support and cooperation through community policing efforts.

KUCCPS places 310,502 students in universities, colleges
Inua Jamii beneficiaries receive September stipends
Electric vehicles on fast track in rural China
ACK: How a white priest refused to baptize Raila over his name
Sidian Bank takes phase two of WASH initiative to schools in arid areas
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Wave 360 Africa wins recognition at Nairobi Trade Fair
Next Article Housing crisis threatens Africa’s health and economic prospects
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Watamu ESP Market fully occupied, traders laud government
County News NEWS
Quickmart gets regulator’s approval to raise Ksh 15B through IPO
Business Local Business
Housing crisis threatens Africa’s health and economic prospects
County News NEWS
Wave 360 Africa wins recognition at Nairobi Trade Fair
Technology

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

NSDCC moves to contain new wave of HIV infections among inmates

County NewsNEWS

Youth group call for involvement in dialogue committee

County NewsNEWS

Relief as thousands of Isiolo youths benefit from mobile ID registration drive

County News

CS Owalo meets religious leaders drawn from Nyanza region

Show More