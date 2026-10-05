Two suspected phone snatchers arrested in Kasarani

Two suspects were arrested after allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a member of the public during a police operation in Kasarani Sub-County.

The incident occurred during an operation conducted by police officers in Clay City, Sunton and Hunters areas.

According to the National Police Service, the suspects attempted to flee after allegedly stealing the phone, prompting officers to give chase before apprehending them.

A search of the two suspects led to the recovery of the stolen mobile phone and crude weapons. The suspects are being held in police custody pending arraignment, while the weapons have been preserved as exhibits.

The National Police Service said it will continue working to dismantle phone theft syndicates and other criminal networks. It also thanked members of the public for their continued support and cooperation through community policing efforts.