Mohamed Ouahbi unveiled as Morocco head coach, replacing Regragui

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has unveilled Mohamed Ouahbi as the head coach of the national team, replacing Walid Regragui, who has been in charge since 2022.

The decisions are part of the “Morocco 2030” roadmap, which was unveiled on Thursday by FRMF President Fouzi Lekjaa, which targets raising performance standards in a sustainable manner and consolidating the momentum of progress in Moroccan soccer at all levels.

“This announcement is not just a simple change: it is a strategic transition. Our goal is to continuously advance Moroccan football with a roadmap that is part of an enlightened royal vision, linking the A team, training, youth, and women’s football. By appointing Mohamed OUAHBI and welcoming top-level reinforcements, we are strengthening our standards and our daily requirements, with a view to harmony and complementarity. Morocco 2030 is a motivating goal: our ambition is to consolidate our place among the best nations in the long term and to perform well this summer, as we will in 2030. “said Lekjaa

The 49-year-old Ouhbi led the Moroccan U20 team to the FIFA World Cup title last year in Chile, demonstrating his ability to build a team, develop players, and set high standards, hence becoming the first ever Moroccan team to win a World Cup trophy.

“I am honoured by the trust placed in me by the FRMF. We will work with dedication and humility, relying on a clear method and a collective ambition: to progress match after match, set high standards on a daily basis, enable the team to reach new heights in the coming games, and live up to the ambitions of His Majesty the King, may God assist him, and the Moroccan people.” Said OUAHBI

FRMF has also appointed Portuguese João Sacramento as Ouahbi’s assistant, having served in similar roles at

Paris Saint-Germain, AS Roma and Tottenham and is expected to bring a working methodology developed in highly

demanding environments to the team’s daily preparation and execution.

President Lekjaa and the FRMF commend Walid Regragui for his commitment and for the work accomplished at the helm of the National Team. The Federation expresses its appreciation and gratitude to him.

On his part Regragui thanked His Majesty the King, the Federation, and all Moroccans who supported him throughout his career.

Despite hosting the 2025 AFCON, the 50-year-old guided the Atlas Lions to a disappointing second-place finish, falling short of claiming a second country’s trophy.

Ouahbi has the huge task of guiding the Atlas Lions in this year’s FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada as they aim to better their 4th-place finish four years ago in Qatar.

Morocco are in Group C alongside 5-time champions Brazil, Scotland and Haiti in the June-July World Cup.