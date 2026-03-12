State needs Ksh 300M to recover Hustler Fund loans

The State Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) is seeking to spend Ksh 300 million to recover monies Kenyans have defaulted on repaying to the Hustler Fund.

Appearing before the National Assembly Trade Committee, MSMEs Principal Secretary Susan Mang’eni said to date over Ksh 84 billion have been given to over 27 million Kenyans through the fund hence the need to enhance recovery measures to ensure the kitty is self sustainable.

In the supplementary estimates currently being considered by the National Assembly, the Financial Inclusion Fund popularly known as Hustler Fund is seeking 300 million shillings to enhance its recovery measures, and Ksh 27 million to recruit technical personnel.

Elsewhere the State Department of Irrigation came under fire from the National Assembly Water and Blue Economy Committee after seeking supplementary funding for projects that they have already terminated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure and the National Assembly Transport Committee while inspecting the James Gichuru- Rironi highway resolved the underpass will be redesigned to make it passable to the residents of Kiroe, Gatimu and Chungamali.