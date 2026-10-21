Illicit alcohol trade placed in same category as terrorism, banditry

The Government has classified the illicit alcohol trade as organised crime, placing it in the same category as terrorism and banditry as it intensifies a nationwide campaign against the manufacture, distribution and sale of harmful alcoholic drinks.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the classification would underpin a sustained response targeting illicit alcohol and drug networks, with security agencies expected to conduct intelligence-led operations free from political interference.

Speaking during a follow-up review meeting at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, on Wednesday, 21 October 2026, Kindiki said the campaign would continue uninterrupted, warning that illicit alcohol and drugs posed a serious threat to Kenya’s future.

“We have had incidents in the past, but this time round, we will not wait until the next incident happens. This exercise will continue uninterrupted and permanently,” he said.

Kindiki identified illicit alcohol and drugs among the three greatest threats to the country’s future, saying their effects risked undermining national development gains and destroying the potential of young people.

He maintained that enforcement would focus on criminal networks rather than legitimate businesses, adding that the Government was determined to prevent further harm from illicit and adulterated alcoholic drinks.

To coordinate the campaign, the Government has established a permanent secretariat on the sixth floor of Harambee House Annex.

The office brings together representatives from the National Police Service, Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), NACADA, the Anti-Counterfeit Authority, the alcohol manufacturers association, the National Intelligence Service, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Ministries of Trade and Health, and the Kenya Revenue Authority.

The Deputy President said the Government would strengthen the capacity of key enforcement agencies, particularly anti-counterfeit bodies, KEBS and the Anti-Narcotics Unit of the Kenya National Police Service. He also directed law enforcement agencies to support NACADA in sustaining operations and improving their effectiveness.

During the review, Kindiki cited nine successful operations targeting ethanol, a major ingredient in illicit spirits, and 116 operations targeting traditional brews manufactured outside the legal framework.

He said details of ongoing operations would not be disclosed prematurely, with updates provided after successful completion to protect intelligence, prevent suspects from escaping and preserve potential evidence.

The Government is reviewing the law to introduce tougher penalties for those involved at every stage of the illicit alcohol supply chain, including manufacturers, suppliers, financiers and enablers.

Kindiki also called on religious, community, business and political leaders, alongside scholars and professionals, to support the campaign as part of a whole-of-society approach.

He clarified that traditional brews remain legal under the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act, 2010, provided they comply with KEBS standards.

The Government says the campaign will remain apolitical, with security agencies responsible for enforcement and operations guided by intelligence and evidence.