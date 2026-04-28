“I’m firm, not domineering”: Makori vows to uphold Constitution in Supreme Court interview

Former Independent Policing Oversight Authority Chair Ann Waceke Makori has defended her leadership record and commitment to constitutional independence during the Supreme Court Judge interview that began Tuesday.

The interviews come following the death of the late Supreme Court Judge Mohamed Khadhar Ibrahim in December 2025.

Among the candidates appearing before the panel on Tuesday alongside Ann Waceke Makori are Justices Katwa Kigen and Joseph Sergon, who will each face questioning as part of the vetting process.

Appearing before the panel, Makori who was the first to be interviewed was grilled on a number of issues including election law, judicial ethics, and public perceptions of the judiciary among others.

She told the JSC panel that if she got the job, she would be guided by the Constitution and the law in executing judicial duties stressing that all decisions at the Supreme Court level must be anchored in constitutional principles.

Anne Waceke Makori: The Supreme Court judge position has a unique role in defending the Constitution. Having worked at IPOA, I appreciate the importance of constitutional safeguards, and I would serve as a defender and promoter of the Kenyan Constitution.#KBCniYetu pic.twitter.com/KTvuDF8V46 — KBC Channel 1 News (@KBCChannel1) April 28, 2026

“The Supreme Court judge position has a unique role in defending the Constitution. Having worked at IPOA, I appreciate the importance of constitutional safeguards, and I would serve as a defender and promoter of the Kenyan Constitution,” she noted.

Addressing concerns raised about her leadership while serving as Chair at IPOA, Makori refuted claims that she was domineering noting that she was firm as the chair of the institution where accountability is critical.

“I am firm, as a chair of an institution if you famble many things can go wrong. Accountability is key,” she noted.

Anne Waceke Makori responds to public allegations of irregularities in IPOA recruitment during her tenure, including claims of forwarding names from top political offices.#KBCniYetu pic.twitter.com/CYkGCwjTYm — KBC Channel 1 News (@KBCChannel1) April 28, 2026

Makori added that her strong leadership skills enabled her to build effective working relationships within IPOA.

Further, she denied having any political alignment noting that as IPOA Chair, she was leading a public institution and when serving government one must work within established policies rather than political interests.

On recruitment irregularity issues, Makori said IPOA had a fairly well balanced regional representation.

When asked about how she would maintain judicial impartiality as a Supreme Court Judge, Makori noted that: “At the Supreme Court a judge is guided by the law and the constitution and all one does must be guided by such. I am committed to maintaining the law.”

Further Makori listed a number of achievements attained during her tenure as the chair of IPOA as well as her support for mediation and Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms saying they ease pressure on courts.

Anne Waceke Makori highlights her achievements while working at IPOA#KBCniYetu pic.twitter.com/w7djQpqPh6 — KBC Channel 1 News (@KBCChannel1) April 28, 2026

She argued that mediation focuses on resolving underlying disputes and preserving relationships, and does not necessarily require mediators to be legally trained, provided they operate within structured frameworks.

Justice Francis Tuiyott and Justice Mohamed Warsame have been scheduled to face the panel on Wednesday for the same position.