Local NewsNEWS

“I’m firm, not domineering”: Makori vows to uphold Constitution in Supreme Court interview

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
3 Min Read

Former Independent Policing Oversight Authority Chair Ann Waceke Makori has defended her leadership record and commitment to constitutional independence during the Supreme Court Judge interview that began Tuesday.

The interviews come following the death of the late Supreme Court Judge Mohamed Khadhar Ibrahim in December 2025.

Among the candidates appearing before the panel on Tuesday alongside Ann Waceke Makori are Justices Katwa Kigen and Joseph Sergon, who will each face questioning as part of the vetting process.

Appearing before the panel, Makori who was the first to be interviewed was grilled on a number of issues including election law, judicial ethics, and public perceptions of the judiciary among others.

She told the JSC panel that if she got the job, she would be guided by the Constitution and the law in executing judicial duties stressing that all decisions at the Supreme Court level must be anchored in constitutional principles.

Kenyans support women’s leadership in politics and corporate – Survey
Kenya’s tourism sector posts growth in 2024 as visitor numbers, stay duration rise
DP Gachagua markets Kenya’s tourism sector, launches motorsport academy
President Ruto meets CJ Koome to end Judiciary-Executive stalemate

“The Supreme Court judge position has a unique role in defending the Constitution. Having worked at IPOA, I appreciate the importance of constitutional safeguards, and I would serve as a defender and promoter of the Kenyan Constitution,” she noted.

Addressing concerns raised about her leadership while serving as Chair at IPOA, Makori refuted claims that she was domineering noting that she was firm as the chair of the institution where accountability is critical.

“I am firm, as a chair of an institution if you famble many things can go wrong. Accountability is key,” she noted.

Makori added that her strong leadership skills enabled her to build effective working relationships within IPOA.

Further, she denied having any political alignment noting that as IPOA Chair, she was leading a public institution and when serving government one must work within established policies rather than political interests.

On recruitment irregularity issues, Makori said IPOA had a fairly well balanced regional representation.

When asked about how she would maintain judicial impartiality as a Supreme Court Judge, Makori noted that: “At the Supreme Court a judge is guided by the law and the constitution and all one does must be guided by such. I am committed to maintaining the law.”

Further Makori listed a number of achievements attained during her tenure as the chair of IPOA as well as her support for mediation and Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms saying they ease pressure on courts.

She argued that mediation focuses on resolving underlying disputes and preserving relationships, and does not necessarily require mediators to be legally trained, provided they operate within structured frameworks.

Justice Francis Tuiyott and Justice Mohamed Warsame have been scheduled to face the panel on Wednesday for the same position.

 

Kenya, Finland sign deals to boost ties in peace, education
Hundreds flee burning Japan airlines plane on Tokyo runway
SRC announces freeze of salary increment for state officers
Car winners worth KES 16 million in the BetiCar Ibambe campaign unveiled
My administration won’t influence courts for favourable rulings –  Ruto
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Methamphetamine haul intercepted at JKIA
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Methamphetamine haul intercepted at JKIA
County News NEWS
Churchill includes “All My Enemies Are Suffering”, “Donjo Maber” in must-hear Kenyan hits
Entertainment Music
Under US pressure, European military spending soars 14%
Business International Business
Malindi to host women-only ‘Dera and Dance’ weekend
Culture Lifestyle

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

DP Gachagua issues stern warning to politicians

Local NewsNEWS

NHIF: EACC arrests former MP Abdi Tepo, wife over Ksh199M fake claims

Local NewsNEWS

Mystery disease: Parents withdraw students from Eregi school as panic spreads

Local NewsNEWS

Foreign and Diaspora affairs CS defends US envoy

Show More