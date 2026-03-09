County NewsNEWS

300 families displaced by floods in Homa Bay

By KBC Correspondent
1 Min Read

Over 300 families have been displaced by floods in Kobala Sub Location, Wang’chieng Ward in Karachuonyo Constituency, Homa Bay County following heavy rains being experienced in various parts of the country.

The families from Konyango Village, Kawuor Agindo, Kasirawa and Komenya villages were forced to flee their homes after River Miriu burst its banks following heavy rains on Friday night.

Several houses have been marooned by the floods, while household items, livestock and crops have been swept away.

A multi-agency team led by the Kenya Red Cross evacuated the affected residents using boats. The displaced families are currently sheltering at Osodo Comprehensive School and in nearby churches.

The affected families are now appealing to the government for urgent intervention through the provision of food and other essential non-food items to support them while in the camps.

Residents led by Willis Omulo called for the completion of the dykes along River Miriu that were started but later stalled, saying the project is critical in addressing the perennial flooding that continues to affect the area.

