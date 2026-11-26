Interswitch Kenya has called on the financial services industry to close ranks against fraud, warning that no single institution can win the fight alone as criminals turn to artificial intelligence and target the links between banks, mobile wallets, and payment platforms.

The call was made at the Interswitch Kenya Fraud Awareness Stakeholder Forum 2026, during the Global Fraud Awareness Week under the theme “The Next Frontier in Payment Security: AI, Real-Time Detection, and Beyond.”

The forum brought together financial sector players from banks, fintechs, mobile money, cybersecurity experts, operators, and payment processors to discuss emerging threats and strengthen digital payment security in Kenya and the wider East African region.

Opening the forum, Geoffrey Njuguna, Managing Director, Interswitch Kenya, noted that while the growth of digital payments has expanded access to financial services, it has also created new opportunities for fraudsters to exploit vulnerabilities across connected platforms and channels.

Citing the Central Bank of Kenya’s Financial Sector Stability Report 2025, Njuguna noted that Kenyan banks lost approximately Ksh 1.9 billion to fraud in 2025, a 19.4 per cent increase from Ksh 1.59 billion in 2024.

He also referenced recent TransUnion research indicating that nearly 77 percent of Kenyan consumers had been targeted by digital fraud attempts in the preceding three months.

“Fraud is no longer just a banking or technology issue. It affects consumers, businesses, and the entire financial ecosystem. As payment systems become more connected, criminals are finding ways to exploit the gaps between institutions. We must strengthen how we work. together, share intelligence and respond to emerging threats,” said Njuguna.

He emphasized the need for financial institutions to move beyond identifying fraud after it occurs and invest in proactive detection and prevention using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and real-time transaction monitoring.

He further noted that technology must be supported by strong governance, skilled fraud management teams and customer awareness, while ensuring that security measures do not compromise the convenience of digital payments.

Delivering the keynote address, Timothy Wafula, Deputy Director, Banking and Payment Services Department, Central Bank of Kenya, highlighted the growing complexity of financial fraud as digital services become increasingly interconnected.

He noted that mobile wallets are now linked to multiple financial services, including bank accounts, loans, money market funds and investment platforms. This means that a compromised SIM card or password can expose customers to risks beyond a single financial account.

“Fraudsters are taking advantage of these connections. A compromised SIM card or password can expose a customer’s wider financial life, making it increasingly important for institutions to strengthen security across the entire payment ecosystem,” said Wafula.

He highlighted the scale of the challenge, noting that banking fraud losses had risen from approximately Ksh 412 million in 2023 to Ksh 1.90 billion in 2025, while mobile money fraud losses reached Ksh 1.09 billion between January and November 2026, representing a 15.9 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2025.

Referencing INTERPOL’s African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2026, Wafula also highlighted the growing use of AI in cybercrime, including cloned voices, deepfakes and increasingly convincing phishing messages targeting individuals and businesses.

“AI has made it easier for criminals to create convincing scams and impersonate people and institutions. This is a serious threat to public confidence in digital financial services. We must ensure that innovation is matched by strong security and responsible oversight,” he said.

Wafula outlined the Central Bank’s ongoing regulatory efforts, including its 2025 Survey on Artificial Intelligence in the Banking Sector, which found that half of the surveyed institutions had adopted AI, with fraud risk management among its leading applications.

He called on financial institutions to embed security into the design of digital financial services, strengthen real-time fraud detection and maintain appropriate human oversight.

He also urged mobile network operators to improve identity verification during SIM registration and replacement and strengthen the sharing of relevant fraud alerts with financial institutions.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of stronger authentication, continuous transaction monitoring, timely fraud alerts and customer education as digital financial services continue to expand.

As part of its contribution to strengthening payment security, Interswitch highlighted its Proactive Risk Manager (PRM), an enterprise fraud and financial crime risk management solution designed to help financial institutions identify, prevent and manage fraudulent activity across digital payment channels.

PRM combines AI, machine learning, behavioral profiling, network intelligence and advanced analytics to assess transaction risk in real time.

PRM supports fraud monitoring across automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) terminals, mobile and internet banking, USSD and core banking transactions.

Its capabilities address risks including account takeovers, internal and merchant fraud, chargebacks and other suspicious activities.

The solution also provides real-time dashboards, alerts and investigation tools, giving financial institutions greater visibility into emerging threats and supporting timely, informed responses.

Additional authentication capabilities provide further layers of protection across payment channels.

Through the forum, Interswitch reaffirmed its commitment to working alongside the Central Bank of Kenya, financial institutions and industry stakeholders to strengthen fraud prevention, improve payment security and build a more resilient digital payments ecosystem.

As Kenya’s digital economy continues to grow, collaboration, responsible technology adoption and stronger fraud management capabilities will remain critical to protecting consumers, businesses and the trust that underpins digital financial services.