The ‘All Hands on Deck’ concert featuring the collective, Kodong Klan, is scheduled for November 28 at the ASK grounds.

The Kodong Klan is made up of of several Kenyan artists, including Bensoul, Charisma, Coster Ojwang, Mordecai Dex, Okello Max, Onyach Pala and Ywaya Tajiri.

During Saturday’s event, each will get a solo set to showcase their sound before the seven share the stage for the grand finale.

Fan favourite songs such as “Nyanduse”, “Disko”, “Okra Water”, and “Bi Lima”, along with songs from the Disko Album and acoustic moments from Valentine’s Extravaganza are expected to be on rotation at the concert.

Speaking about the event, Marketing Manager, Mainstream Beer at Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), Christine Kariuki said they were happy to support local talent.

“Our support for the ‘All Hands on Deck’ concert reflects our longstanding commitment to champion local talent and celebrate our music industry. We are proud to be part of a platform that gives our artists the opportunity to shine and consumers a reason to celebrate.”

The company is the main sponsor for the event.

Additionally, the six-member collective also known as Keteh, featuring artists Chris Barr, Manasseh Shalom, Muringi, Njuguna, Ras Amor and Zawadi, are expected to perform at the event.