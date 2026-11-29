Britain’s Princess Catherine became emotional in a new documentary about her cancer journey as she listened to messages of support from her three children.

Catherine, 44, who is married to Prince William, was filmed for the highly personal documentary taking part in one of the UK’s best-known endurance events, the Three Peaks Challenge.

Participants in the challenge, which the princess completed in June, climb the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours.

Messages from her and William’s three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, are played to Catherine by her brother in an emotional scene on England’s Scafell Pike peak.

“They (my children) gave me the reason to get out of hospital. They’re going to give me the reason to finish this challenge,” she is heard saying.

“Hello, Mummy. I really love you and I hope you do well going up the mountain,” her youngest child, eight-year-old Prince Louis, tells her.

“Remember, I’m always in your heart with you… And remember, I love you really lots and lots, and I give you lots and lots of love. Bye,” he says.

Catherine, also known as Kate, announced in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

Her diagnosis coincided with her father-in-law, King Charles III, 78, also being diagnosed with cancer.

“Navigating cancer or any long-term illness is a lonely road. But it’s clear we’re not meant to carry life’s challenges alone,” she says in the documentary.

A message from Prince George, 13, who calls Catherine “mumma”, is also played to Catherine by her brother James, who accompanied her on the Scafell Pike leg of the challenge.

Heal

“We all love you so much, and you’re going to do a great job,” George says, adding he has been keeping tabs on her progress through a flight tracking website.

“You look really, really strong. Keep going, and we’re right behind you,” he added.

In the documentary, “Heal”, the Princess of Wales reflects on her cancer experience alongside others going through their own battles with the disease.

A message from Princess Charlotte, 11, is the last to be played to Catherine, who announced she was in remission in January 2025.

“Hello, Mummy. I love you so much. We are so proud of you for doing your walk and your challenges. We really wish you good luck, and I’ll be cheering you on. See you soon,” Charlotte is heard saying.

“So sweet,” says Catherine, by now in tears, as her brother tells her: “Sorry, William sent them to me, and I said I’d play them when we got to the top.”

Cancer support meeting

In other parts of the documentary, which will be broadcast by the BBC on Sunday, Catherine describes her time in hospital as “really tough”.

“It was a really challenging time, but I feel so grateful because it’s really made me appreciate life so much,” she said.

The programme also shows her joining patients and survivors at a London pub for a cancer support group meeting, saying it was “lovely to be able to share my personal experience, but also hear your stories”.

“I haven’t really explored this outside my family walls, really. So thank you for allowing me the time to do that and the open space to explore that.”

“Heal” will air internationally via NBCUniversal in the United States on November 30, Channel 9 in Australia on December 1 and CTV and Noovo in Canada on December 7.

All funds generated by its distribution will go to Britain’s Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.