Regional countries making up the northern transport corridor are seeking to establish an interconnected digital infrastructure that will help in early detection of diseases at the border crossing points along the route.

This is expected to help six countries making up the trade route enhance their preparedness for potential disease outbreaks through early detection.

Northern Corridor Transit and Transport Coordination Authority Executive Secretary Dr John Deng says stronger policies and reliable health data along the route are key help improve intra-trade.

According to speakers at the 3rd Annual Regional Conference on Transport Corridors and Health, the recently observed cases of Ebola in Kenya is a clear sign for regional countries to establish appropriate mechanisms to ensure early detection and response of such diseases at key border crossing points along the northern corridor.

Through the 13 roadside clinics established by NCTTCA in collaboration with North Star Alliance, 27,500 truck drivers have already been screened for Ebola in Kenya since the outbreak was announced.

To support regional trade, NCTTCA says it is also targeting to set up five wellness centres at Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, DRC, Burundi and South Sudan border points to ensure truck drivers and traders at border points using a single system to help improve response to the diseases.

The conference targets to identify practical solutions to the health challenges facing the region’s transport corridor in a bid to improve health of drivers and facilitate trade.