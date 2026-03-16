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Search, rescue operations underway in Shauri Moyo following building collapse

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

Search and rescue operations are underway in Shauri Moyo, Kamukunji Sub-County in Nairobi after a building collapsed following an attempted demolition earlier Monday.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence and National Administration the early morning incident occurred at Blue Estate in Shauri Moyo.

The structure is among those situated along the riparian corridor of the Nairobi River earmarked for removal under the ongoing Nairobi River Regeneration Project, implemented by the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

Authorities say the reports indicate that some individuals may be trapped in the collapsed structure.

“Emergency response teams from the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, National Government Administrative Officers and the Kenya Red Cross have been rapidly deployed to the scene and search and rescue operations are currently underway,” read the statement.

So far, two individuals have been successfully rescued from the collapsed wall. One of the victims sustained slight injuries and has been taken to hospital for medical attention, while the other person is safe and unharmed.

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The Office of the County Commissioner, Nairobi North, Simon Osumba says it is actively monitoring the situation and will provide updates as rescue and assessment operations progress. Confirmation of any casualties or injuries will be communicated through official channels once verified.

Members of the public have been urged to stay clear of the affected area to allow emergency teams to operate without obstruction.

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