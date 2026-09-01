KAWU calls off strike as key issues remain unresolved

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) expects to engage the Kenya Aviation Authority over pending issues after calling off strike on Tuesday.

In an early meeting held between government officials, the Central Organization of Trade Unions–Kenya (COTU-K) and KAWU, the workers agreed to resume operations with immediate effect.

“We are effectively calling off our strike action and pleading with our members to begin the process of normalizing operations, restoring services. for those who are on duty tonight to begin clearing flights,” said Moss Ndiema, KAWU Secretary General.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said among issues which have been resolved is the immediate remission of agency fees KAA owes the union.

“On the outstanding Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) Collective Bargaining Agreement issues, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission has committed to engage the parties within the applicable legal and regulatory framework and with due regard to the respective State Corporations’ ability to pay,” said Chirchir.

Flight disruptions have persisted over the last three days, as Air Traffic Control remained disrupted leading to flight cancellations and delays.