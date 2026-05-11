KCB switches focus to 7’s circuit after Kenya Cup heartbreak

KCB Rugby Club has shifted focus to the National Sevens Circuit following the conclusion of the 2025 Kenya Cup season, where the bankers fell 8-14 to rivals Kabras Sugar RFC in a pulsating final played at the ASK Showground.

KCB produced a spirited display in front of a packed crowd, with the side showing resilience and determination throughout the contest. Fly-half Brian Wahinya gave KCB an early 3-0 lead after converting a penalty before the bankers headed into the break with the advantage intact.

The second half saw Kabras fight back through a series of penalties by Ntabeni Dukisa to edge ahead 6-3. KCB responded strongly when Festus Shiasi powered over for a crucial try to restore the lead at 8-6 after Wahinya missed the conversion. However, Dukisa added another penalty before Kabras sealed victory with a late penalty try to claim the title.

“We are proud of the boys for the effort they put in all season, and especially in the final. They gave everything on the pitch and fought until the very end. Of course, losing hurts, but we will go back to the drawing board, work harder, and prepare well for the next assignment,” said KCB Head Coach Andrew Amonde.

KCB, who are the defending champions of the National Sevens Circuit, will now turn their attention to retaining the title when the 2026 circuit kicks off on July 25.

KCB co-captain Vincent Onyala also praised the squad. He said: “The boys put in a lot of work this season, and in the final, we fought hard against a very competitive side. Sometimes the game can go either way, but I am proud of the character and effort from the team. We now shift focus and continue working hard ahead of the Sevens season.”

The six-leg tournament, which serves as a key scouting platform for Kenya’s national rugby sevens teams, will begin in Nakuru before culminating with the 60th edition of the Christie Sevens in Nairobi on September 12–13.