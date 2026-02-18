Kenya commissions Ksh3B animal feed plant to boost milk production, livestock exports

Kenya has commissioned one of the largest animal feed manufacturing facilities in Africa in a move aimed at doubling national milk production, strengthening feed standards, and positioning the country as a regional livestock powerhouse.

Speaking when he commissioned the Ksh 3 billion De Heus Animal Nutrition factory in Athi River, Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Sen. Mutahi Kagwe, described the investment as part of a broader structural reform in Kenya’s livestock economy.

“Today is not just about commissioning a factory. It is about transforming Kenya’s livestock economy,” said CS Kagwe. “We will not achieve this by merely increasing the number of cows. We will achieve it by increasing productivity per cow. The future of Kenya’s dairy and meat sector lies in efficiency, nutrition, genetics, animal health, and most critically, quality feed.”

Kenya has set a clear target of doubling annual milk production from 5.2 billion litres to 10 billion litres while also positioning itself to become a net exporter of live animals and meat.

Officials say this will require a shift from volume-based growth to productivity per animal, underpinned by science-based nutrition and stronger regulatory enforcement.

Industry Under Scrutiny

The commissioning comes at a time when Kenya’s feed industry faces increased scrutiny.

Farmers have raised concerns over inconsistent feed formulations, fluctuating performance from batch to batch, and over-diluted products that compromise productivity. Feed accounts for up to 60–70 percent of livestock production costs, making quality and consistency critical to farm profitability.

CS Kagwe announced that the government will strengthen enforcement and implement a feed quality index to protect farmers from substandard formulations. “Over-diluted feed and substandard formulations designed to maximize profits at the expense of productivity will not be tolerated. Farmers must get value for their money,” he said.

He further emphasized that export markets demand strict standards and that Kenya’s competitiveness in milk powder, meat, and live animal exports will depend heavily on feed quality and animal health.

The Athi River facility represents a Ksh 3 billion investment with an annual production capacity of 240,000 metric tonnes.

It integrates laboratory testing of raw materials, standardized recipe formulation, automated production systems, and batch-to-batch verification to ensure consistency.

Unlike integrated agribusiness models, De Heus focuses exclusively on animal nutrition, positioning farmers as independent clients supported through knowledge transfer and technical services

“Our investment philosophy is not merely about building factories, but about building capabilities,” said Co de Heus, Chairman of the Board. “By working closely with farmers and local partners, we share technical expertise, management insights and practical solutions, helping to unlock the full potential of Kenyan agriculture.”

He noted that De Heus currently produces approximately 16 million tons of feed annually across more than 100 factories globally, bringing established quality control systems and technical expertise to the Kenyan market.

Managing Director of De Heus Kenya, Wiehan Visagie, said the decision to build locally was driven by persistent industry gaps in feed reliability and farmer confidence, especially those dealing with cattle, poultry and pigs.

“For too long, feed has felt like a gamble for many farmers,” he said. “Our commitment is to deliver consistent, batch-to-batch nutrition backed by laboratory testing and strict quality controls. But feed alone is not enough. We pair quality production with technical advisory services, nutrition planning, and on-farm support because real productivity happens when good feed meets good knowledge.”

Visagie added that the factory represents more than infrastructure. “This is about rebuilding

trust. Trust that farmers can depend on the quality of what they are buying, and trust that Kenya can build its own food systems using local raw materials.”

Linking feed security to national reform

Government reforms are running parallel to private-sector investment. Under the Land Commercialization Initiative, Kenya is unlocking government land for structured commercial production of yellow maize and soybeans, which are key ingredients in feed manufacturing, while integrating small-scale farmers through contract farming models

In addition, the construction of 50 dams is expected to expand irrigation and reduce dependence on rain-fed agriculture, while structured feed reserves are being planned to cushion farmers during droughts.

“Feed security must be localized. Kenya must reduce dependence on imports of key feed

ingredients,” CS Kagwe said.

Jobs, local impact and regional ambition

The facility creates approximately 280 direct jobs, alongside additional indirect opportunities in logistics and supply chains

In Machakos County, Governor Wavinya Ndeti described the plant as a boost to agro-industrial development and youth employment.

“Quality feed is the backbone of productive livestock,” she said. “When our poultry farmers get better feed, they get better yields. When our dairy farmers get better nutrition solutions, milk production increases.”

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands highlighted the broader partnership dimension of the project.

“This new De Heus animal feed facility reflects confidence—confidence in Kenyan farmers, confidence in the future of agriculture, and confidence in the economy of Kenya,” he said.

With 35 outlets across Kenya and ambitions to serve regional markets including Uganda and Tanzania, the company positions the Athi River plant as part of a broader effort to establish Kenya as a regional hub for livestock feed production.

A structural shift

Industry analysts note that Kenya’s livestock sector contributes approximately 12 percent of GDP yet continues to face productivity gaps. The combined push for stricter feed standards, localized raw material production, laboratory-backed consistency, and farmer advisory support signals a structural shift toward efficiency and quality-driven growth.

As CS Kagwe concluded during the commissioning, “Facilities such as this create jobs, stimulate demand for raw materials, empower youth in agribusiness, strengthen rural economies, and build investor confidence in Kenya.”

The Athi River plant therefore represents not only a new factory, but a convergence of policy reform, private investment, and science-based production aimed at modernizing Kenya’s livestock value chain and securing its role in regional agricultural trade.