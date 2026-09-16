Kenya, Finland deepen AI cooperation ahead of UNGA 81

Kenya and Finland are strengthening cooperation on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies as the two countries prepare to engage in high-level discussions at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Kenya’s Special Envoy on Technology, Ambassador Philip Thigo, said he held discussions with Finland’s Ambassador to Kenya, Riina-Riikka Heikka, and Deputy Head of Mission Leo Svahnback to follow up on the outcomes of the Kenya-Finland State Visit.

The talks focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in AI and emerging technologies, including engagements involving Nokia and ICEYE in connectivity, Earth observation and AI applications.

Thigo said the discussions also looked ahead to UNGA 81, where President William Ruto and Finnish President Alexander Stubb are expected to co-host a high-level roundtable on “AI Middle Powers: Shared Sovereignty.”

The roundtable will build on discussions between the two leaders at the Kultaranta Talks in Finland, with a focus on how middle powers can work together to strengthen their capabilities and agency across the AI value chain.

The discussions come as AI takes a prominent place on the agenda of the new UN General Assembly session.

The 81st session officially opened on September 8, 2026, under the theme “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.” Its priorities include digital governance, artificial intelligence and ensuring that technological transformation is inclusive.

UN General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman has identified “Innovation with inclusion” as one of the session’s key pillars, with plans to advance inclusive digital cooperation, bridge digital divides and promote responsible governance of AI and emerging technologies.

The UN’s wider AI agenda includes efforts to establish practical safeguards and strengthen capacity in developing countries, while ensuring that countries have a role in shaping global digital norms and standards.

For Kenya and Finland, the upcoming engagement provides an opportunity to highlight cooperation around connectivity, Earth observation and AI applications while contributing to the broader international debate on technology governance.

The 81st General Assembly’s general debate is scheduled for September 22–28, 2026, in New York.