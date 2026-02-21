African Centre for Technology Studies breaks ground at Konza Technopolis

The Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) and the African Centre for Technology Studies (ACTS) today announced the groundbreaking of the ACTS Complex at Konza Technopolis, marking ACTS’ entry into Africa’s Silicon Savannah as an anchor investor in technology and research.

Planned on a 2.1-acre site, the phase one four-storey Complex will comprise modern office and collaboration spaces to advance research and innovation, alongside supporting amenities for partnerships and talent development. Construction is expected to take approximately 45 weeks.

Once complete, the ACTS Complex will serve as a regional platform for policy research, innovation partnerships, technology transfer and commercialization, and talent development, reinforcing Konza Technopolis’ mandate to accelerate Kenya’s knowledge economy and advance national digital transformation priorities.

Speaking during the groundbreaking, Prof. Tom Ogada, Executive Director of ACTS, said:

“This groundbreaking reflects our conviction that Africa’s future will be shaped by science, technology, and bold partnerships. The ACTS Complex will provide a practical platform to translate evidence into solutions through collaboration, capacity-building, and innovation.”

Konza Technopolis CEO John Paul Okwiri underscored the strategic significance of ACTS joining the Smart City ecosystem:

“ACTS’ investment at Konza Technopolis signals strong confidence in Kenya’s research and innovation potential. As an anchor institution, ACTS strengthens our vision of a Smart City where research, enterprise, and government converge to deliver real impact, enable jobs, and accelerate sustainable development.”

ACTS joins a growing number of investors who have broken ground in Konza Technopolis, spanning universities and academic institutions, technology companies, housing developments, and export-oriented industries under the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) framework, collectively strengthening the city’s live-work-innovate ecosystem.

Konza Technopolis, sitting on 5,000 acres, is designed as a science park and a catalytic area of innovation at the centre of Kenya’s digital transformation, positioned to support the transition of the Kenyan economy into a knowledge-based economy, with a target contribution of 2% of national GDP.

As a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Konza Technopolis offers investors a suite of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives designed to enhance ease of doing business, competitiveness, and long-term investment returns.

ACTS’ decision to establish at Konza is anchored in the city’s operational Phase One smart infrastructure, including modern road networks, extensive utility services, robust digital connectivity, and smart-city facilities that support enterprise, research, and innovation at scale. The Complex is also expected to integrate sustainability and smart-building innovations, aligning with Konza’s vision for a resilient, future-ready city.

Beyond research and partnerships, the Complex will support structured talent development through ACTS’ ongoing research and policy programmes that advance inclusive, technology-enabled development.

ACTS’ investment further strengthens Konza’s growing ecosystem of academic and research institutions, including the Open University of Kenya (OUK), Riara University, and the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Kenya-AIST), reinforcing Konza’s positioning as a national and regional hub for advanced skills, research, and innovation-led growth.