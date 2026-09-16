Nikita Kering’ wins AFRIMMA award at 2026 ceremony

Nikita Kering’ has won Kenya’s only AFRIMMA award at the 2026 award ceremony, which took place in Dallas.
The “Niwache” singer won the award for Best Female in East Africa, beating out fellow Kenyans Njerae and Bridgit Blue as well as Tanzania’s Abigail Chams and Zuchu, Ethiopia’s Veronica Adane and Salemia, Rwanda’s Ariel Wayz, and Uganda’s Winnie Mwagi.
This makes it Nikita’s fifth AFRIMMA award since her 2 wins in 2019 and another two in 2021.
The win comes just after the release of her most recent EP, dubbed ‘The Lick Back ’, a project she said was about “revenge”.
While she did not attend the award ceremony, she did respond to the win with a simple “Thank you” on socials.
Other Kenyans nominated at this year’s AFRIMMA are Bien, who went up against Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, Barnaba, Juma Jux, Marioo and Mbosso; Ethiopia’s Lij Michael, South Sudan’s Single Dee; and Uganda’s Joshua Baraka and Eddy Kenzo for the Best Male East Africa award and Nameless nominated in the Timeless Impact Award category.
Tanzania’s Marioo won the award for Best Male East Africa, while Nigeria’s Timayo scooped up the Timeless Impact Award.
Full list of AFRIMMA winners below.
Album of the Year: Davido — 5ive
Best Female West Africa: Tems
Best Male West Africa: Ruger
Best Male Rap Act: Phyno
Best Newcomer: Fola
Best Gospel: Mercy Chinwo
Best DJ Africa: DJ Tunez
Best Male Reggae/Dancehall: Patoranking
Best Comedian: Real Warri Pikin
Athlete of the Year: Victor Osimhen
AFRIMMA Fans Choice Award: Victony
Best Video Director: Director Pink
Music Producer of the Year: London
Best Influencer: Nasty Blaq
Best Actor/Actress: Uche Montana
Best African USA-Based Artist: Kwate
Best African DJ USA: DJ Prince
Artist of the Year: Fally Ipupa
Song of the Year: Bnxn and Sarz
Timeless Impact Award: Timaya
Crossing Boundaries with Music Award: Fally Ipupa
Best Collaboration: Diamond Platnumz and Juma Jux
Best Female Rap Act: Eno Barony
Best Female Reggae/Dancehall: Shenseea
Best African Group: Dope Nation
Best African Dancer: Ghetto Kids
AFRIMMA Music Without Borders Award: Juma Jux
Best Male East Africa: Marioo
Best Female East Africa: Nikita Kering
Best Male Central Africa: Gerilson Israel
Best Female Central Africa: Emma’a
Best Male Southern Africa: DJ Maphorisa
Best Female Southern Africa: Tyla
Best Male North Africa: DJ Snake
Best Female North Africa: Latifa
Best Hypeman: Big Smart
Community Impact Award: Esther Mathew Tonlagha
Best Francophone: Innoss’ B
Best Lusophone: Gerilson Israel
AFRIMMA Rising Star: Florito
Francophone Viewers Choice Award: Didi B