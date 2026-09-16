Nikita Kering’ wins AFRIMMA award at 2026 ceremony

Nikita Kering’ has won Kenya’s only AFRIMMA award at the 2026 award ceremony, which took place in Dallas.

The “Niwache” singer won the award for Best Female in East Africa, beating out fellow Kenyans Njerae and Bridgit Blue as well as Tanzania’s Abigail Chams and Zuchu, Ethiopia’s Veronica Adane and Salemia, Rwanda’s Ariel Wayz, and Uganda’s Winnie Mwagi.

This makes it Nikita’s fifth AFRIMMA award since her 2 wins in 2019 and another two in 2021.

The win comes just after the release of her most recent EP, dubbed ‘The Lick Back ’, a project she said was about “revenge”.

While she did not attend the award ceremony, she did respond to the win with a simple “Thank you” on socials.

Other Kenyans nominated at this year’s AFRIMMA are Bien, who went up against Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, Barnaba, Juma Jux, Marioo and Mbosso; Ethiopia’s Lij Michael, South Sudan’s Single Dee; and Uganda’s Joshua Baraka and Eddy Kenzo for the Best Male East Africa award and Nameless nominated in the Timeless Impact Award category.

Tanzania’s Marioo won the award for Best Male East Africa, while Nigeria’s Timayo scooped up the Timeless Impact Award.

Full list of AFRIMMA winners below.

Album of the Year: Davido — 5ive

Best Female West Africa: Tems

Best Male West Africa: Ruger

Best Male Rap Act: Phyno

Best Newcomer: Fola

Best Gospel: Mercy Chinwo

Best DJ Africa: DJ Tunez

Best Male Reggae/Dancehall: Patoranking

Best Comedian: Real Warri Pikin

Athlete of the Year: Victor Osimhen

AFRIMMA Fans Choice Award: Victony

Best Video Director: Director Pink

Music Producer of the Year: London

Best Influencer: Nasty Blaq

Best Actor/Actress: Uche Montana

Best African USA-Based Artist: Kwate

Best African DJ USA: DJ Prince

Artist of the Year: Fally Ipupa

Song of the Year: Bnxn and Sarz

Timeless Impact Award: Timaya

Crossing Boundaries with Music Award: Fally Ipupa

Best Collaboration: Diamond Platnumz and Juma Jux

Best Female Rap Act: Eno Barony

Best Female Reggae/Dancehall: Shenseea

Best African Group: Dope Nation

Best African Dancer: Ghetto Kids

AFRIMMA Music Without Borders Award: Juma Jux

Best Male East Africa: Marioo

Best Female East Africa: Nikita Kering

Best Male Central Africa: Gerilson Israel

Best Female Central Africa: Emma’a

Best Male Southern Africa: DJ Maphorisa

Best Female Southern Africa: Tyla

Best Male North Africa: DJ Snake

Best Female North Africa: Latifa

Best Hypeman: Big Smart

Community Impact Award: Esther Mathew Tonlagha

Best Francophone: Innoss’ B

Best Lusophone: Gerilson Israel

AFRIMMA Rising Star: Florito

Francophone Viewers Choice Award: Didi B