Grand Theft Auto 6 is estimated to have become the biggest entertainment launch in history following the blockbuster video game’s debut on Thursday, after a 13-year wait.

The highly anticipated open-world action-adventure saw pre-orders and first day sales total more than 24.5 million units, raking in about $2.36bn (£1.8bn), according to analytics platform Sensor Tower.

In comparison, this year’s highest grossing movie so far, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, made $2.5bn over its entire run in cinemas.

GTA 6’s maker Rockstar and parent company Take-Two have not released details of the game’s sales but said demand has been “unprecedented”. The BBC has contacted both the firms for comment.

The game is the latest instalment in Rockstar’s nearly three decade old crime simulator franchise, which has become one of the most popular games in history.

At its core, the series is a satirical take on the American dream, putting players in the shoes of career criminals in Leonida, the game’s Florida-inspired state.

The latest release follows new characters Lucia and her partner Jason, a pair of small-time criminals.

GTA 6 is estimated to have cost more than $1bn to develop, which would make it the most expensive video game in history.

Sensor Tower said GTA 6 will be so popular that it will reduce the time gamers spend on other single-player titles by 10%.

The research firm said its estimates are based on email receipts data and other statistical sources that track millions of people daily. They also track public profiles across major gaming platforms like PlayStation and Xbox, where GTA 6 is available.

Around three quarters of the game’s sales have been for the PlayStation 5 and the balance on Xbox, Sensor Tower said.

Niko Partners, a gaming market research firm, said it expects GTA 6 to make more than $3bn in sales worldwide this year.

That figure would rank GTA 6 among the highest-grossing entertainment releases ever, but it would still have some way to go to catch 1939’s Gone with the Wind, which has made an estimated $4.5bn, adjusted for inflation.

Rockstar is expected to make even more money from GTA 6 over the coming years.

The New York-based studio has yet to announce when the game will be released for PCs or given a date for its multiplayer expansion, which will allow players to interact and go on missions with others over the internet.

If 2013’s GTA 5 is any guide, multiplayer will add dozens more hours of gameplay and bring in even more revenue for Rockstar as players spend real money on in-game property, cars and other perks.

Anticipation for the blockbuster title has grown through repeated delays, following a 13-year wait.

GTA 6 has been hailed by some reviewers as one of the most impressive gaming experiences ever. Entertainment media site IGN described it as an “uncompromisingly engineered” masterpiece.

The release of GTA 6 at midnight on Thursday across various time zones saw many gamers stay up through the night, while some took the following day off to play.

Its launch broke Virgin Media O2’s evening traffic record as people rushed to install GTA 6’s huge 212GB file on consoles.

The game’s graphic content has resulted in censorship in Japan and, like earlier GTA releases, is not approved for sale in mainland China.