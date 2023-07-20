Sports Kenya: Malinya Stadium construction to begin next month

The construction of Malinya Stadium in Ikolomani Constituency, Kakamega County is expected to commence in August and will take up to two years to be completed.

According to Deputy Director of Sports Kenya, Alex Kataka the stadium which will be built to International specifications will cost a billion shillings and will act as a bullfighting ring as well as host other disciplines including Soccer, Athletics, Netball among others.

‘’’We are going to build a multipurpose stadium. Every sportsperson will be using the facility’’ remarked Kataka who also added ‘’ This is the place where talents will identified and honed’’.

The construction of the 20,000 seater facility in Ikolomani will boost the regions talent growth and will relieve Bukhungu Stadium the pressure as a sole standard sporting facility in the county.

Area Member of Parliament Bernard Shinali called upon the contractor of the project to prioritize local residents in job opportunities.

‘’The stadium will be of international standard and we will make sure that drainage and electricity is fixed per the requirements. It will have trade stall for people to sell their wares. Contractor will work with the locals for the work that will require their skill’’ Shinali said.