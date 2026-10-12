Kenya, Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk Krai forge historic youth cooperation framework

Kenya and Russia have advanced youth diplomacy through a strategic cooperation framework that seeks to build lasting partnerships, strengthen cultural ties and create opportunities for knowledge exchange and joint initiatives between young people in the two countries.

This following the signing in of a Framework Agreement on Strategic Youth Cooperation between the National Planning Committee/Kenya Project Office to the World Youth Festival Directorate (WYFD) and representatives of Krasnoyarsk Krai Regional Government in Siberia.

The historic new chapter was reached during the International Festival of Youth 2026 in Yekaterinburg setting the stage for structured and long-term collaboration between young people and institutions from the both countries.

The development follows a bilateral engagement and negotiation process that began in September 2025, and has continued through sustained consultations between the Kenyan and Krasnoyarsk sides.

The framework seeks to transform youth engagement from individual encounters into structured platforms for knowledge exchange, cultural diplomacy, innovation and international cooperation.

Speaking on the significance of the development, Head of the Kenyan Delegation and Head of the Kenya Project Office to WYFD, Richard Kakunga, said the emerging partnership demonstrates what becomes possible when young people are treated not simply as beneficiaries of international relations, but as active participants in shaping them.

“The future of international cooperation will not be built by governments alone; it will also be built through the relationships that young people create across borders today. What we are building with Krasnoyarsk is therefore more than a friendship between institutions; it is a bridge between people, ideas and generations. Through people-to-people diplomacy, our young people can move beyond simply understanding one another to working together, learning from one another and creating solutions that serve our shared future,” said Kakunga.

At the heart of the proposed framework is the establishment of Strategic Dialogue and Knowledge Exchange Platforms aimed at deepening intellectual engagement, policy awareness and meaningful youth participation in international cooperation.

The agreement identifies people-to-people diplomacy and youth-led institutional, cultural and civic engagement among its central objectives.

The framework provides for recurring bilateral discussion clubs, expert roundtables, policy dialogues, thematic lecture series and intergenerational engagements bringing young people together with experts and practitioners. Its thematic areas include the historical evolution of Kenya–Russia relations, contemporary geopolitical transformations, and the role of youth in diplomacy, governance and innovation.

Under its 2026–2029 strategic cooperation architecture, the cooperation also envisages collaboration in digital diplomacy, climate security and sustainability, peacebuilding and resilience, and cultural diplomacy, creating opportunities for young people to engage with issues extending beyond traditional bilateral relations.

On his part, Chief Specialist of the Department for Implementation of Youth Projects and Programs, Krasnoyarsk Krai, Danil Sergeevich Zolotukhin said “this initiative represents an opportunity to build practical and lasting connections between the younger generations of Kenya and Russia.”

The process has been advanced under the leadership and guidance of Krasnoyarsk Krai Head of the Agency for Youth Policy and the Implementation of Public Development Programs, Victor Aleksandrovich Kolomiets, the Director of the Regional Palace of Youth, Evgeniya Viktorovna Petrova, and Deputy Director for the Implementation of Youth Projects and Programs, Arina Sergeevna Bryndina, whose support and engagement have helped provide institutional momentum to the initiative.

Jedida Gachukia, the Secretary-General of the Kenya Project Office engagement, described the development as a significant opportunity for young people to translate international connections into practical cooperation.

“This is about turning the relationships we build as young people into opportunities, knowledge and partnerships that continue long after the festival ends,” said Gachukia.

The framework reflects the shared recognition by the two sides that youth are drivers of institutional transformation, cultural continuity and global cooperation. It also places emphasis on sovereign equality, mutual respect, cultural integrity, reciprocity, accountability and outcome-oriented implementation.

For Kenya, the initiative further reinforces the vision of the National Planning Committee/Kenya Project Office to WYFD of “Bridging Nations Through Youth : Where Everyone Matters.” It reflects a broader commitment to using youth engagement as a practical instrument of people-to-people diplomacy, cultural understanding and constructive multilateral cooperation.

As the two sides move towards formalising the framework, the initiative signals an ambition to ensure that the connections forged between Kenyan and Russian youth translate into sustained programmes, institutional partnerships and opportunities for future generations.

The proposed framework is set to run through 31 December 2029.