Kenya, South Korea deepen economic ties in technology, transport

Kenya and South Korea are seeking to deepen economic ties through investments in technology, transport infrastructure, energy and manufacturing as the two countries expand a partnership spanning more than six decades.

The cooperation includes urban transport systems in Nairobi, science and technology projects at Konza Technopolis and plans to expand collaboration in trade, investment and sustainable industries.

South Korean Ambassador to Kenya Kang Hyung-shik said bilateral relations had gained momentum this year, citing increased high-level engagements across the executive, legislature and judiciary.

Speaking during South Korea’s National Foundation Day reception in Nairobi, Mr Kang said he would work to strengthen cooperation across various sectors.

“I am delighted by the recent rapid progress in our bilateral relations,” he said.

South Korea’s development cooperation with Kenya covers healthcare, agriculture, skills development and the green transition, with growing attention to technology and infrastructure.

In Nairobi, the partnership includes Intelligent Transport Systems and Bus Rapid Transit projects aimed at improving urban mobility.

At Konza Technopolis, cooperation includes the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology and the Digital Media City project, which are expected to strengthen the country’s science, technology and innovation capacity.

The two countries are also exploring opportunities in environmental protection, nuclear energy and defence industries, alongside trade and investment.

The renewed engagement follows a series of high-level exchanges this year, including a summit between the two countries’ presidents in France in June, a visit to Kenya by South Korean National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik in May, and Chief Justice Martha Koome’s visit to South Korea in September.

Kenya and South Korea established diplomatic relations in February 1964.

Cultural and commercial exchanges are also deepening, with Korean electronics, smartphones and cosmetics gaining a presence in Kenya, alongside growing interest in K-pop, television dramas and Korean cuisine.

The South Korean Embassy plans to host a Taekwondo competition and K-pop performances at Kasarani Gymnasium on October 24 and 25, following a recent K-Lifestyle showcase held in Nairobi.

The embassy is also expanding its diplomatic infrastructure, with construction of a new chancery in Lavington having begun in July. The facility is expected to be completed within two years.The annual celebration, known as Gaecheonjeol, commemorates the traditional founding of the first Korean nation.