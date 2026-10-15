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Ida: Oburu is alive, not seriously ill

Ida said Oburu had asked her to deliver the message to those gathered to mark Raila’s first death anniversary, as the crowd repeatedly chanted, "Tunataka Oburu".

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

Mama Ida Odinga has reassured Kenyans that ODM leader Oburu Oginga is alive and not seriously ill, following days of speculation about his health and whereabouts.

Ida said doctors attending to the Siaya Senator had advised him to slow down and avoid large political rallies and gatherings that could strain his health.

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She was speaking at Migwena Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, on Thursday during the first anniversary of the death of her husband, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“Allow me to convey apologies from Dr Oburu Oginga. Dr Oburu is not feeling well, but he is not very sick. He is alive, but the doctors who are looking after him have said that he should go slow and not go to a rowdy rally like this,” Ida said.

She added that Oburu had asked her to convey the message to mourners gathered to honour his younger brother, Raila, as the crowd repeatedly chanted, “Tunataka Oburu” (We want Oburu).

The update comes after Oburu travelled to the United Kingdom in September for medical checks before reportedly receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital in October.

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Ida also appealed to mourners to approach the commemorations with love and goodwill, urging them to set aside competing political interests.

“I know you are grieving too, but let’s do it with love and with a good heart. Not everyone comes with the same intentions, and those who have come with different intentions, allow us to remember Baba,” she said.

Raila died on October 15, 2025, while receiving treatment in India.

The first anniversary of the opposition leader’s death brought together family members, political leaders and supporters at Migwena Grounds to commemorate his life and legacy.

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