AthleticsSports

Kenya to criminalise doping offences from January 2027, says Ruto

The President further revealed that the Anti-Narcotics Unit at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations will be used in the fight against doping.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Kenya is set to enforce the criminalisation of doping offenses starting January 2027 to align its laws with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regulations.

President William Ruto announced this during a meeting with WADA President Witold Bańka at the State House in Nairobi on Monday night.

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Ruto reaffirmed the country’s commitment to embracing clean sports by complying with all WADA requirements as the war against doping intensifies.

“Kenya is closely working with the World Anti-Doping Agency to ensure that our sports remain clean. Since Kenya domesticated the anti-doping law in 2016, we have continued to strengthen it as new realities emerge. Currently, we are aligning the current law with WADA’s World Anti-Doping Code and Rules to be operationalised in January 2027,” stated Ruto.

The President further revealed that the Anti-Narcotics Unit at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations will be used in the fight against doping.

Bańka, who is in the country for a three-day official visit, is set to meet with sports federations and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) on Tuesday before addressing the media at 4:30 p.m. at the Kempinski Hotel.

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