Kenya to criminalise doping offences from January 2027, says Ruto

Kenya is set to enforce the criminalisation of doping offenses starting January 2027 to align its laws with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regulations.

President William Ruto announced this during a meeting with WADA President Witold Bańka at the State House in Nairobi on Monday night.

Ruto reaffirmed the country’s commitment to embracing clean sports by complying with all WADA requirements as the war against doping intensifies.

“Kenya is closely working with the World Anti-Doping Agency to ensure that our sports remain clean. Since Kenya domesticated the anti-doping law in 2016, we have continued to strengthen it as new realities emerge. Currently, we are aligning the current law with WADA’s World Anti-Doping Code and Rules to be operationalised in January 2027,” stated Ruto.

The President further revealed that the Anti-Narcotics Unit at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations will be used in the fight against doping.

Bańka, who is in the country for a three-day official visit, is set to meet with sports federations and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) on Tuesday before addressing the media at 4:30 p.m. at the Kempinski Hotel.