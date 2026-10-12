Kindiki: Political violence sponsors, perpetrators to pay heavily

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says those instigating political violence will be punished heavily henceforth, warning against any attempts to undermine the nation’s peace because of political differences.

Prof. Kindiki stated that political choices should not be used as an excuse to perpetrate attacks against opponents or destroy their properties.

“Politics is not war and we will make it extremely costly and painful for anyone who dares to promote the destruction of property and undermine peace among Kenyans. I say this without fear of contradiction that we will not allow it,” he warned.

Speaking on Monday in Othaya Constituency, Nyeri County where he inspected development projects, the Second in Command said there is no space for anyone to incite goons to attack their rivals saying any aspirant must be allowed to present their agenda before the people who will make their choices at the opportune time.

“Politics is not a matter of life and death. This senseless goonism and violence in politics must come to an end, and it must become extremely painful for anyone who chooses it,” DP emphasised.

During the development visit, the DP inspected the Gathunguri-Waihara-Kabebero Road which has just been completed and launched the tarmacking of Giathenge-Ichamama-Witima-Kiuguini Road in the Constituency.

He also flagged off rural electrification of Kihuro, Kirio and Kianjogu villages. Later he addressed jubilant residents at Giathenge Shopping Centre where he updated them on the extensive development programmes going on in Nyeri County.

Pointing to the prevailing situation in Mt. Kenya region, the Deputy President promised to take the lead to ensure peaceful political contests despite stiff competition among aspirants ahead of the next polls.

As reference points, the DP said similar contests have happened before including in 1992 and 2002 General Elections when two major presidential candidates emerged from the region and faced each other without resorting to violence.

“We have had political differences in the past, but we have resolved them peacefully without hurting one another, destroying property or undermining national cohesion. We should never allow it now,” he urged.

Similarly, Prof. Kindiki said he has trained his eyes firmly on stamping out illicit alcohol in the region which he regrettably noted is destroying the lives of young men and women making them wretched and a huge burden to their families and society.

“We will not tolerate alcohol mixed with chemicals that endanger people’s lives. We will deal firmly and without mercy with all those selling such dangerous alcohol. This is not politics; it is about protecting our nation and our communities so that our young people can engage in the productive activities they are supposed to undertake,” DP affirmed.

Further, the Deputy President assured the residents that the development projects ongoing in the region will be completed, informing them of advanced plans to initiate more in the coming weeks.

He enumerated initiatives topping billions of shillings funded by the government in Nyeri calling on residents to be on the lookout for those who are eager to mislead them yet they have done nothing for them.

Among the projects are 775 kilometres of roads at a cost of 45 billion shillings which are at various stages of completion in the devolved unit; 13 modern markets are also ongoing as well Ruringu (900 million) and Othaya (55 million) stadiums costing millions of shillings.

Already 650 million shillings has been disbursed for rural electrification programmes targeting connection of 12, 000 homes this financial year.

The County has so far benefitted from affordable houses, hostels and modern markets to the tune of 17 billion shillings with an additional 5 billion shillings in the pipeline.

Also it has received 13 coolers for milk farmers under a national programme targeting reducing milk spoilage through better storage and value addition.

The Mwai Kibaki Referral Hospital in Othaya has been elevated to Level 6 and fully equipped while Nyeri Level 5 Hospital has received a one-billion-shilling facelift to effectively serve patients.

“I am working hard to ensure completion of all these projects because I know I have to account for what I have done when we come back to request for your votes. I will not come back with empty promises, I will come with fulfilled promises,” DP assured.

He also urged the residents to support the development initiatives saying they are meant to make their lives better and for the generations to come.

“I beseech you to work with us to continue building our country. A country is built by its citizens and we want to bequeath a better country to the next generation because those who were before us gave us a better country. We must make it better for those who will come after us,” he said.

The DP was accompanied by Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga, MPs Wambugu Wainaina (Othaya), Maina Mathenge (Nyeri Town), Njoroge Wainaina (Kieni). Also present were Principal Secretaries Alex Wachira (Energy), Caroline Karugu (EAC Affairs and Acting ASALs and Regional Development) and Elijah Mwangi (Sports) among others.