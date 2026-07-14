Music

Kering, Njerae, Bridgit, Bien land AFRIMMA nominations

Winners will be announced on September 12.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Kenyan artists Nikita Kering, Njerae, Bridgit Blue and Bien have secured nominations for the 2026 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) set to take place in Dallas, Texas on September 12.

Kering, Njerae and Bridgit Blue have been nominated in the Best Female East Africa category, where they will compete against Tanzania’s Abigail Chams and Zuchu, Ethiopia’s Veronica Adane and Salemia, Rwanda’s Ariel Wayz, and Uganda’s Winnie Mwagi.

In the Best Male East Africa category, Bien is the only Kenyan nominee. He is up against Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, Barnaba, Juma Jux, Marioo and Mbosso, Ethiopia’s Lij Michael, South Sudan’s Single Dee, and Uganda’s Joshua Baraka and Eddy Kenzo.

Ahead of the award ceremony, organisers have announced that voting for this year’s awards is now open, giving fans across Africa and the diaspora the opportunity to support their favourite nominees.

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Founded in 2014, AFRIMMA honours excellence in African music by recognising artists from across the continent and the diaspora.

This year’s edition also expands beyond the awards into the AFRIMMA Music Fest, a live celebration of African music and culture featuring performances, fashion, food, cultural exhibitions and fan experiences before culminating in the awards ceremony.

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