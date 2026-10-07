BusinessEconomyInternational Business

Kenyans offered access to UK real estate investment

Kenyans offered access to UK real estate investment from US$27,000 as cross-border opportunities grow

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
4 Min Read
Mark Pearson, Managing Director, Baron&Cabot

Kenyan investors are increasingly being presented with opportunities to diversify their portfolios beyond the local market, with a new UK real estate investment offering access to eligible investors from approximately US$27,000 (about Ksh3.5 million).

The opportunity comes as Kenyan investors gain access to a growing range of international investment opportunities, including the Dangote Petroleum Refinery IPO, which the Capital Markets Authority has approved for participation by eligible Kenyan investors through a Global Depository Receipt structure.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Against this backdrop, Dubai-based Tokinvest is introducing an investment opportunity offering exposure to UK residential real estate.

The offering is linked to Great Hampton Street Works, an £8.55 million historic property in Birmingham comprising 29 fully tenanted apartments.

According to Tokinvest, eligible investors can participate from approximately US$25,000, with contractual economic rights linked to rental income and potential proceeds from a future sale of the property.

The property has an estimated net rental yield of about 4 percent a year, while forecasts cited by Tokinvest project residential property price growth in Birmingham of approximately 4.5 per cent annually between 2026 and 2030.

Korea’s Ksh 645M funding to boost Kenya’s rice production
KenGen unveils its first battery storage system for data center
Kenya, Indonesia in race to bolster bilateral ties
Gov’t rakes in Ksh157M from ETA system in one week

For Kenyan investors, the proposition provides potential diversification across geographies, asset classes and currencies.

Exposure to sterling may also provide an alternative currency position alongside Kenyan shilling-denominated assets.

However, exchange-rate movements can affect investment returns, with a stronger or weaker pound potentially increasing or reducing returns when converted back into shillings.

“We are seeing a growing awareness that African investors do not have to limit their wealth to their home markets. The recent Dangote opportunity is a good example of Kenyan investors gaining access to a major investment outside Kenya. UK real estate offers another route, this time into an established property market and a major international currency,” says Mark Pearson, Managing Director of Baron & Cabot.

For his part, Michael Leighton, Founder and Chief Executive Office of API Global, notes that, “For investors in Kenya, access to international real estate has traditionally involved significant capital requirements, complex structures and considerable barriers to entry. We believe the opportunity presented by Great Hampton Street Works demonstrates how technology and cross-border investment infrastructure can make established real estate markets more accessible to eligible investors. Birmingham is an established UK residential market with strong underlying fundamentals, and we are pleased to bring this opportunity to investors in Kenya as interest in global diversification continues to grow.”

The investment is available to eligible professionals and high-net-worth investors, subject to applicable regulations, compliance requirements and suitability assessments.

While digital infrastructure is used to facilitate access to the investment, the underlying proposition is exposure to the real estate asset, rental income and potential long-term capital appreciation.

For investors considering portfolio positioning ahead of the 2027 General Election, the opportunity highlights the potential role of international assets in diversification. Such investments would complement, rather than necessarily replace, exposure to Kenyan assets, while introducing links to other economies and currencies.

A Nairobi investor briefing is scheduled for 13 October at the Hyatt Regency Nairobi, where prospective investors will receive information on the BREI investment opportunity, the underlying property, projected returns, associated risks and participation requirements.

The opportunity is open to professional and high-net-worth investors in Kenya and other eligible markets, subject to applicable regulations, eligibility criteria and compliance checks.

 

JKIA closed briefly after mourners breach airport
Rapid urbanisation drives up property prices in Nairobi’s satellite towns
State nears completion of Ksh 600M solarization of Baricho Water 
Construction expo to deepen investments in built environment
Mobile service jobs dip as industry earnings rise to Ksh 426B
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article All set for commissioning of Raila’s Mausoleum in Bondo
Next Article Veterinary association asks MPs to end 19 year salary stalemate
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Passenger dies aboard Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi to Lagos
Local News
UK-backed clean energy innovations set to scale across Africa
Business Local Business
MKF ,government hold talks on future of motorsport in Kenya
Motor Sport Sports
Veterinary association asks MPs to end 19 year salary stalemate
County News NEWS

You May also Like

BusinessLocal Business

Utility bills eat up majority of digital loans, report shows

BusinessLocal Business

Likoni traders contest KPA’s ferry terminus decongestion plan

BusinessInternational Business

US and China discuss AI safety plan ahead of Trump-Xi summit

BusinessLocal Business

Experts back soil policy to enhance Kenya’s food security

Show More