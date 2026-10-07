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All set for commissioning of Raila’s Mausoleum in Bondo

Public access to the mausoleum will open on Thursday, October 8.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read
Photos by Wycliff Oketch

President William Ruto is expected to preside over the official commissioning of the late Raila Odinga’s mausoleum at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo.

The mausoleum complex, the resting place of both Kenya’s first vice president, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and his son Raila, has been listed for protection under the National Museums of Kenya as part of the country’s national heritage.

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The Ministry of Defence took charge of construction in July, with military engineers and museum technical teams completing most of the works in about three months.

During a joint inspection of the grounds, Raila’s widow, Mama Ida Odinga, Deputy Chief of Staff in the president’s office Josephat Nanok and Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo said the October 7 handover and state dedication would be an invite-only event featuring full military honours.

Because of space constraints and security protocols, the public has been advised not to attend the ceremony in person. The state will instead broadcast the event live on national television and set up public viewing screens at Nyamira School, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology and in Bondo Town.

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Public access to the mausoleum will open on Thursday, October 8.

Photos by Wycliff Oketch

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