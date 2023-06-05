Kianda school reigned supreme at the weekend PIPSSA Invitational Swimming Championship in Nairobi

Kianda school were crowned the overall champions of the Private and International Prep School Sports Association (PIPPSA) Invitational Swimming Championship which was staged over the weekend at the Moi Educational Centre .

The Parklands based institution which besides providing swimming sessions to its students also offers other sporting disciplines such as basketball, field hockey and Tae-Kwondo managed to collect a total of 4885 points to win both the female category and overall Championships title.

Strathmore School clinched the boys category after enmassing 1792 points and was third overally behind second placed Dashing Dolphins Swim Club which had a superior medal hunt at the individual level performance.

According to PIPSSA Kenya Technical Coordinator Francis Mwangi ,the entire tournament was a success.

“It was a true testament to the growth of our swimming with over 400 participants taking the plunge and showcasing their skills across various levels.What warmed our hearts even more was the sight of numerous young swimmers embracing the sport some as young as three years. The future is bright, and we’re excited to see these aspiring athletes become the next generation of champions.Let’s continue to push the boundaries, inspire greatness, and make waves for grassroots swimming in Kenya and beyond..” he said.

“The gala was unique since it attracted kids from public schools who have expressed commitment to train hard and excel in swimming just like swimmers from well established international Schools which have been dominating Swimming” he added.

The event was a build-up to the upcoming swimming gala dubbed “BUSH GALA” set for July this year in an exercise expected to bring together various swimmers from both primary and secondary schools in a bid to promote development of the sport in Kiambu County.

According to organisers led by Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) Kiambu Executive Committee member Joseph Ndung’u,the gala will act as a forum of spotting talents and subsequently have them properly nurtured through structures being put in place by the Mt Kenya stakeholders of the game.

Prior to the Kiambu showpiece,PIPPSA will hold the Rift Valley Swimming Championships at the Shah Lalji Academy, Nakuru on 10 June 2023.

This will come a month after Rift Valley region emerged overall champions of Brookside Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association which took place in Uasin Gishu County.