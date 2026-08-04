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KNCCI seek deeper ties between Kenya and China fashion players

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
3 Min Read

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) expects local fashion industry players to break into the multibillion dollar global fashion industry with strong collaboration with Chinese traders.

The 2026 East Africa (Kenya) Fashion Life Show slated for later this month will see at least 120 companies from the two countries showcase their products during the expo.

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KNCCI President Dr. Erick Rutto said the exhibition would provide Kenyan businesses with an important platform to showcase their products and establish connections with buyers, distributors, manufacturers and investors.

“This regional exhibition presents an exceptional opportunity for Kenyan businesses to showcase their products, connect with buyers, distributors, manufacturers and investors from Kenya, China and across the East African region, and explore new export and trade opportunities,” said Rutto.

The three-day exhibition, co-hosted by Afripeak Expo Kenya will bring together manufacturers, exporters, designers, retailers, distributors and professional buyers from Kenya, China and across East Africa.

With 100 Chinese companies and 20 Kenyan companies confirming their participation, the event will further highlight growing bilateral trade between the two countries as Kenya strengthen its position as a regional gateway.

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“Through this partnership, KNCCI remains committed to promoting market access, strengthening international trade linkages, and creating sustainable growth opportunities for Kenyan enterprises,” added Rutto.

Afripeak Managing Director Gao Wei said the growth of the exhibition demonstrated the demand for practical trade platforms connecting manufacturers directly with African buyers.

“The continued growth of the East Africa (Kenya) Fashion Life Show demonstrates the strong demand for practical trade platforms that connect manufacturers directly with African buyers and industry partners,” said Gao.

The firm said increased participation also demonstrates the growing appetite for direct business engagement between Chinese manufacturers and African buyers, while positioning Nairobi as a potential regional base for international companies seeking to expand their consumer-products businesses.

The exhibition will showcase among others, textiles and apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, household goods, home décor, gifts, beauty and personal care products, wigs and hair products, baby products, toys and home appliances.

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