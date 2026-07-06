Korogocho phone theft suspect arrested

A suspect believed to be involved in a series of phone thefts has been apprehended in Korogocho, Nairobi County.

The arrest followed a swift police operation, initiated after a victim reported an armed robbery at Korogocho Police Station.

According to the police, officers successfully tracked the suspect, recovering a Samsung smartphone, believed to have been stolen from the complainant, along with a knife suspected of being used in the robbery.

“The suspect was escorted to Korogocho Police Station, where he remains in custody pending processing and arraignment in court,” the National Police Service (NPS) said in a statement.

The NPS reaffirmed its commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety and security of Kenyans, residents and visitors.

The service urged the public to remain vigilant and continue reporting any suspicious activities to support ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and security.