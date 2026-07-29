Local NewsNEWS

Hustler Fund: 28 million Kenyans have accessed Ksh90B since 2022

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

The Government has disbursed a total of Ksh 90 billion to 28 million borrowers through its three products: the Personal Loan, Bridge Loan, and Hustler Groups.

Revealing the updates on the Hustler Fund progress Wednesday to Kenya’s Head of State William Ruto, Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development, Wycliffe Oparanya said the Fund has 10 million repeat borrowers, 4.5 million of whom have earned A and B credit scores through responsible borrowing and timely repayment.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

According to CS Oparanya, the Fund is currently lending Ksh 50 million daily to active borrowers who have built a strong credit history.

“So far,the Fund has disbursed KSh90 billion to 28 million borrowers through three products;Personal Loan,Bridge Loan and Hustler Groups while currently lending Ksh 50 million daily,” he said.

Through the programme, active borrowers have saved Ksh7 billion, a major milestone that reflects the Fund’s role in mobilising national savings.

President Ruto said that his administration will continue resourcing the fund so that Kenyans can continue accessing the most affordable credit in the country.

Xi leads 3rd Plenary Session of 20th Central Committee of Communist Party of China
DP meets Kisii leaders, promises development in equal measure
No Kenyan will be forced to acquire Digital IDs-CS Owalo
Trucks stuck at Namanga, Holili border posts to be granted access

“I am very proud that these milestones have been achieved purely on a digital platform and the processes have all been digitised,” said President Ruto.

The flagship programme introduced by the Kenya Kwanza administration in 2022 to support Kenyans with products that are responsive to their enterprises while creating opportunities for millions of people at the base of the wealth pyramid.

CS Oparanya was accompanied by the Principal Secretary for MSME Development, Ms. Susan Mang’eni, the Hustler Fund Chief Executive Officer and other senior officials.

Mama Rachel leads International Women’s Day celebrations
KMTC introduces medical insurance course to strengthen SHA rollout
Nyeri Court extends conservatory order on Aberdare National Park highway project
Kirinyaga County commences takeover of water companies
Kenya to support Djibouti integrate English language in curricula
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article KRA beats customs revenue target after collecting Ksh 988B
Next Article Win for Wetang’ula, Kingi as court strikes out bid to bar them from political campaigns
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Sacked ex Shabana coach awarded Ksh 2.2 milion by court
Football Sports
Kenya to adopt new WHO-backed Kala-Azar treatment guidelines
Health International News
Cabo Verde Sidny Lopes Cabral beats Messi and Mbappé to World Cup goal of the tournament honors
Football Sports
Cabo Verde’s Sidny Lopes Cabral beats Messi and Mbappé to World Cup goal of the tournament honors
Sports

You May also Like

International News

China’s top legislator calls for high-level development of innovative strategic partnership with Switzerland

Local NewsNEWS

DP asks state agencies to use alternative methods to resolve conflicts

Local News

Ruto, Mudavadi, Raila convey condolences over the death of Iran’s President

County News

Second Lady to pilot ‘health villages’ programme across Kenya

Show More