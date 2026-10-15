KUTRRH nurses issue 21-day strike notice over unresolved grievances

The Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) has issued a 21-day strike notice to Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) over unresolved employment grievances.

In a letter dated October 13, 2026, KNUNM General Secretary Seth Panyako said the planned industrial action will proceed if the hospital management fails to address the union’s demands within the notice period.

The union has listed seven outstanding issues, including promotion of nurses to permanent and pensionable terms, alignment of common cadres, payment of accrued arrears and outstanding gratuity.

It is also demanding the finalisation and signing of a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), a review and standardisation of locum rates, and recognition of higher academic and professional qualifications.

Other grievances concern the formalisation of working hours, compensation for public holiday duties, and the employment of locum nurses, including their conversion to permanent and pensionable terms.

Panyako said the union had made several attempts to engage the hospital management to resolve the disputes amicably, but the concerns remained unresolved.

The union has directed its branch officials to mobilise members for the planned strike, which is scheduled to begin at 12:01AM on November 9.

However, KNUNM has indicated that it will maintain continuity of services during the industrial action, with no new admissions at the hospital.

“All nurses and midwives at KUTRRH will completely withdraw their labor on 9th November, 2026 at 00:01AM and will remain on strike until the issues are fully addressed. However, the union shall ensure continuity of services with no new admission,” said Panyako.