Five arrested as police recover 1,450 litres of illicit brew in Meru

Five people have been arrested in Imenti North, Meru County, after police recovered more than 1,450 litres of illicit alcohol in an operation targeting illegal brewing.

The National Police Service (NPS) said officers seized over 1,200 litres of Muna and 250 litres of chang’aa during the operation.

Police also recovered 15 sets of distilling equipment, 31 pieces of instant dry yeast and four 50-kilogramme bags of sugar believed to be used in the production of illicit brews.

The five suspects are being held in police custody pending processing and arraignment in court to face relevant charges.

The operation comes as police intensify efforts to dismantle illegal alcohol production and distribution networks in the county.

The NPS reaffirmed its commitment to identifying and arresting those involved in the production and distribution of illicit alcohol.