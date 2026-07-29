County News

KWS investigates deaths of 15 Amboseli elephants

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
3 Min Read
Photo courtesy of KWS

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is investigating the deaths of 15 elephants in the Amboseli ecosystem after preliminary laboratory tests detected a possible toxic substance in samples collected from some of the animals.

Most of the elephants that died were adult females and their calves, with only one adult male being among the reported cases.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

In a statement, KWS said the elephant deaths were recorded between June 24 and July 24 in Amboseli National Park, Kimana Sanctuary and the Kuku Ranch area.

Following the reports, the agency deployed veterinary teams from Nairobi, Tsavo and Amboseli to investigate the incident, treat affected elephants, carry out post-mortem examinations and collect samples for laboratory analysis.

The samples were submitted to the University of Nairobi (UoN), the Government Chemist and other specialised laboratories for toxicological and pathological testing.

KWS said preliminary findings from UoN detected a possible toxic substance in samples collected from several of the affected elephants.

UDA holds sensitization workshops across Kirinyaga ahead of repeat grassroots elections
Mudavadi to grace 44th Vihiga cultrual festival on Tuesday
Pastor Dorcas prays for Kenya at the wailing wall in Israel
JKUAT student wins Bayer East Africa’s Safe Use Ambassador Award in Kenya

“Preliminary laboratory findings from the University of Nairobi detected a potential toxic substance in the samples collected from several of the affected elephants,” the agency said.

However, KWS said further laboratory analysis is required to determine the concentration of the substance and whether it is linked to the elephant deaths. Investigators are also working to establish its possible source.

Meanwhile, preliminary tests by the Government Chemist did not detect the toxic substances that had been screened, although additional analysis for other possible toxins is still ongoing.

According to KWS, 10 of the elephants showed similar symptoms before they died.

“Between 24th June and 24th July 2026, 15 elephant deaths were recorded in Amboseli National Park, Kimana Sanctuary and the Kuku Ranch area. Of these, 10 elephants exhibited similar clinical signs, including partial paralysis that left them unable to stand before dying within one to two days,” KWS added.

The agency indicated that veterinarians were unable to establish the cause of death for the remaining five elephants because the carcasses had either decomposed or been scavenged.

 

 

Wikimania 2025: First Wikimania in East Africa marks 20th edition
Kenya, Dominican Republic hold first political consultations
Bic, CFK Africa aid schools in slums for quality education
Sakaja donates 5,000 iron sheets to Toi Market traders
Governor Achani presides over distribution of 33,000 seedlings to 5,000 farmers
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Tusker invests KSh 1.5 million in Dala Sevens as National Sevens Circuit heads to Kisumu
Next Article Kenya, China deepen film partnership through AI, creative collaboration
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya, China deepen film partnership through AI, creative collaboration
Business International Business
Tusker invests KSh 1.5 million in Dala Sevens as National Sevens Circuit heads to Kisumu
Rugby Sports
Hustler Fund unveils Tukuze Hub initiative for top borrowers
Local Business
Three arrested over Ksh4.8M embezzlement of Igembe North NG-CDF funds
County News

You May also Like

County News

New Members of National Heroes Council sworn in

County NewsMore

Waiguru urges Ol Kalou voters to back UDA candidate

County NewsNEWS

Waiguru assents to bill to revitalize Kamweti Agricultural Training Center

County NewsHealth

MMTC holds 10-Km health walk, free medical camp ahead of World Health Day 

Show More