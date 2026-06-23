PS Kello calls for enhanced compliance in fuel logistics

The State Department for Petroleum is pushing for more stringent safety standards across Kenya’s petroleum transport sector.

Principal Secretary Harsama Kello specifically urged industry players, transporters, and regulators to strengthen compliance, invest in safer fleets, and prioritise driver competence.

Speaking at the “Driving Road Safety Forward” initiative with TotalEnergies Marketing Kenya in Nairobi, Kello highlighted the direct link between safe petroleum transportation and national economic stability and energy security.

“Safe petroleum transportation is not only a business requirement; it is a national priority. It protects drivers, road users, communities, the environment, and the continuity of energy supply that supports our economy,” he stated.

Kello observed that recent regulatory and policy adjustments, including the review of the Cost of Service for Supply of Petroleum Products and the recognition of compliant trucks in transport rates, have fostered an environment conducive to investing in safer, more modern logistics fleets.

He commended TotalEnergies Marketing Kenya and its transport partners for upgrading their fleet and aligning operations with compliance requirements. He noted that this demonstrates how policy can lead to operational change when stakeholders collaborate effectively.

“This achievement reflects what can be delivered when Government, the regulator, industry players, and transporters work together with a shared commitment to safer, more reliable, and more responsible energy logistics,” he added.

The PS emphasised driver training and behavioural discipline, identifying structured capacity-building programmes like the “Perfect Driver Program” as crucial complements to improved vehicle standards. He argued that infrastructure and technology upgrades alone are insufficient without human capability and accountability embedded in daily operations.

Kello also linked safety reforms to environmental outcomes, noting that improved efficiency in fleet management and driving practices can contribute to reduced emissions, thereby enhancing the sector’s sustainability profile.

Industry stakeholders were encouraged to strengthen collaboration with the State Department for Petroleum, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, transport operators, and road safety agencies to continuously elevate operational standards.

“Let us continue working together so that every journey is safer, every vehicle is compliant, every driver is empowered, and every operation contributes to Kenya’s reliable and sustainable energy future,” he said.