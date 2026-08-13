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Man charged over Ksh114M meth trafficking linked to Ksh8.2B Iranian haul

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

A man has been charged before the Mombasa Law Courts over an alleged conspiracy to traffic 14,321 grams of methamphetamine valued at Ksh114.568 million, in a case linked to the Sh8.2 billion drug trafficking case involving six Iranians.

Appearing before Mombasa Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Gladys Olimo, Martin Mugendi Gitonga pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy to traffic narcotic drugs, contrary to Section 4(B)(4) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act.

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According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Gitonga allegedly committed the offence jointly with others, some of whom were not before the court, on diverse dates between November 21 and 24, 2025, within Kenya.

The prosecution told the court that the drugs are suspected to be part of a Ksh8.2 billion methamphetamine haul allegedly recovered from six Iranians whose case is pending before the same court.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Christine Mbevi said a related case was already before the court and that the prosecution intended to consolidate the two matters.

Mbevi informed the court that the accused persons in the related case had been released on a surety bond of Sh5 million or an alternative cash bail of Ksh3 million, and asked the court to consider similar terms for Gitonga.

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Through his lawyer, Gitonga urged the court to grant him reasonable bond terms, arguing that he had no previous criminal record and was willing to comply with all conditions, including refraining from interfering with witnesses.

He was released on a bond of Ksh2 million with two sureties, or an alternative cash bail of Ksh2 million with two contact persons.

The case will be mentioned on August 30, 2026.

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