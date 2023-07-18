EACC warns against fraudsters issuing fake integrity clearance certificates

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is warning Kenyans to be vigilant and avoid falling prey to fraudsters issuing fake integrity clearance letters at a fee.

The Commission says the fraudsters are purporting that the same are genuine certificates issued by EACC pursuant to Section 12A of the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012

According to the EACC, they do not charge any fees for processing integrity clearance for job applicants/ Self Declarations Forms under the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012. The service is offered free of charge.

In addition, the EACC noted that they do not issue any integrity certificates/ clearance letters to individuals. Employers are urged to immediately notify EACC of any individual who presents such a letter to them claiming that it has been issued by EACC. Toll-Free No. 1551.

Further, upon receipt of a Self-Declaration Form from the applicant, EACC issues an acknowledgement receipt in the case of online processing, or a stamped copy of the Self-Declaration Form in the event of manual processing.

“It is either of these documents that an applicant is required to present to the institutions where they are required. EACC issues

confidential reports on the integrity status of the applicants directly to the requesting institutions under the prevailing administrative framework.”

Meanwhile, the commission says in order to get the EACC Integrity Clearance FREE OF CHARGE, one needs to register for the same online at adili.eacc.ke or visiting the EACC Headquarters at Integrity Centre, or any of the 11 regional offices in Mombasa, Malindi, Kisumu, Bungoma, Kisii, Eldoret, Nakuru, Nyeri, Machakos, Isiolo, and Garissa.

The service is also available at EACC Service Desks in Huduma Centres.

Relatedly, some fraudsters are issuing fake letters to institutions, business firms, and individuals pretending to be carrying out corruption investigations against them.

Any victim or person with information on any of these fraudsters is being urged to notify EACC for immediate action.

Examples of the said fake letters