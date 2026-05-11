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Government to support families affected by gold mine collapse tragedy

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has reiterated the Government’s commitment to stand in solidarity with families affected by the tragic gold mine collapse in West Pokot County.

The CS said the Government has dispatched humanitarian support, including medical assistance, food supplies, and other essential items, to support the affected community.

“We have sent enough food and other assorted items to support everyone affected by this tragedy,” he said.

Murkomen also announced that the Government will cater for the medical bills of those injured, cover burial and funeral expenses for bereaved families, and support affected households to rebuild their livelihoods.

The CS said similar support will be extended to the families affected by the gold mine collapse in Ogago Village, North Sakwa, Siaya County.

He further called on artisanal miners across the country to adhere to safety guidelines.

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“We will continue to stand with all the affected families, including those admitted in hospitals whose medical bills will be fully covered by the Government,” said the CS.

He spoke in Morita, West Pokot County, where he condoled with families who lost their loved ones following the collapse of the gold mine and assessed the state of security and service delivery in the area.

He was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General (APS) Gilbert Masengeli and West Pokot County Commissioner David Saruni. West Pokot leaders present included Governor Simon Kachapin, MPs Titus Lotee (Kacheliba) and Rael Kasiwai (County), and MCAs, among other leaders.

 

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