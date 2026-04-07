Matt Baugh named British High Commissioner to Kenya

Matt Baugh has been appointed British High Commissioner to Kenya.
He succeeds Neil Wigan, who departed Nairobi in August 2025 to take up a new post as Director General for Strategy and Delivery at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London.
“Mr Matt Baugh OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya in succession to Mr Neil Wigan OBE, who has taken up another Diplomatic Service appointment”, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said in a press statement issued on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.
Baugh, who takes up his post this month, is a seasoned diplomat with extensive experience across Africa, Europe, and conflict-affected regions.
“Baugh will take up his appointment during April 2026,” the statement adds.
Career profile
He has previously served as Director for Migration & Conflict (2024-2025), Director of Euro-Atlantic Security (2022-2024), among other senior roles.
He is currently undergoing pre-posting training, including Swahili language.
Below is his curriculum vitae
|Year
|Role
|2026
|Pre-posting training (incl. Swahili language training)
|2024 to 2025
|FCDO, Director, Migration & Conflict
|2022 to 2024
|FCDO, Director, Euro-Atlantic Security
|2020 to 2022
|Brussels, Ambassador to EU Political & Security Committee later Director, Political & Security, UKMis EU
|2019
|Pre-posting training (incl. French language training)
|2016 to 2019
|DExEU, Director, Strategy & Principal Private Secretary to the Secretary of State
|2013 to 2016
|FCO, Deputy Director, Africa
|2010 to 2013
|Mogadishu, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
|2009
|UK Higher Command and Staff Course
|2008 to 2009
|DFID, Principal Private Secretary to the Secretary of State
|2006 to 2007
|DFID, Deputy Director, Iraq Department
|2004 to 2006
|DFID-FCO-MOD, Head, Joint Post-Conflict Reconstruction Unit
|2002 to 2004
|Khartoum, DFID Country Representative
|2000 to 2002
|DFID, Head of Global Emergencies
|2001 to 2002
|DFID, Head of Afghanistan Crisis Unit
|1999 to 2001
|DFID, Head of Kosovo Crisis Unit
|1998
|Joined DFID Fast Stream
|1997
|Joined MOD Fast Stream