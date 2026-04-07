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Matt Baugh named British High Commissioner to Kenya

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
3 Min Read

Matt Baugh has been appointed British High Commissioner to Kenya.

He succeeds Neil Wigan, who departed Nairobi in August 2025 to take up a new post as Director General for Strategy and Delivery at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London.

“Mr Matt Baugh OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya in succession to Mr Neil Wigan OBE, who has taken up another Diplomatic Service appointment”,  the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said in a press statement issued on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

Baugh, who takes up his post this month, is a seasoned diplomat with extensive experience across Africa, Europe, and conflict-affected regions.

“Baugh will take up his appointment during April 2026,” the statement adds.

Career profile

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He has previously served as Director for Migration & Conflict (2024-2025), Director of Euro-Atlantic Security (2022-2024), among other senior roles.

He is currently undergoing pre-posting training, including Swahili language.

Below is his curriculum vitae

Year Role
2026 Pre-posting training (incl. Swahili language training)  
2024 to 2025 FCDO, Director, Migration & Conflict  
2022 to 2024 FCDO, Director, Euro-Atlantic Security  
2020 to 2022 Brussels, Ambassador to EU Political & Security Committee later Director, Political & Security, UKMis EU  
2019 Pre-posting training (incl. French language training)  
2016 to 2019 DExEU, Director, Strategy & Principal Private Secretary to the Secretary of State  
2013 to 2016 FCO, Deputy Director, Africa  
2010 to 2013 Mogadishu, Her Majesty’s Ambassador  
2009 UK Higher Command and Staff Course  
2008 to 2009 DFID, Principal Private Secretary to the Secretary of State  
2006 to 2007 DFID, Deputy Director, Iraq Department  
2004 to 2006 DFID-FCO-MOD, Head, Joint Post-Conflict Reconstruction Unit  
2002 to 2004 Khartoum, DFID Country Representative  
2000 to 2002 DFID, Head of Global Emergencies  
2001 to 2002 DFID, Head of Afghanistan Crisis Unit  
1999 to 2001 DFID, Head of Kosovo Crisis Unit  
1998 Joined DFID Fast Stream  
1997 Joined MOD Fast Stream

 

 

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