Matt Baugh named British High Commissioner to Kenya

Matt Baugh has been appointed British High Commissioner to Kenya.

He succeeds Neil Wigan, who departed Nairobi in August 2025 to take up a new post as Director General for Strategy and Delivery at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London.

“Mr Matt Baugh OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya in succession to Mr Neil Wigan OBE, who has taken up another Diplomatic Service appointment”, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said in a press statement issued on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

Baugh, who takes up his post this month, is a seasoned diplomat with extensive experience across Africa, Europe, and conflict-affected regions.

“Baugh will take up his appointment during April 2026,” the statement adds.

Career profile

He has previously served as Director for Migration & Conflict (2024-2025), Director of Euro-Atlantic Security (2022-2024), among other senior roles.

He is currently undergoing pre-posting training, including Swahili language.

Below is his curriculum vitae