MOH intensfies preparations for 23rd AU Summit on local manufacturing

The Ministry of Health has stepped up preparations for the 23rd African Union Extraordinary Summit on Local Manufacturing.

In a meeting on Thursday, Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga received a briefing from the technical team on preparations for the 23rd African Union Extraordinary Summit on Local Manufacturing, scheduled for 3–5 December 2026 in Nairobi.

The Summit will bring together African Heads of State, pharmaceutical manufacturers and key stakeholders to advance local manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and health products, strengthen regional production capacity and improve access to quality, affordable medicines.

Present were Secretary of Administration James Ntabo, Director of Health Technologies and Products Dr. Nazila Ganatra and other officials.