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Mudavadi cautions opposition against spreading false narratives regarding 2027 polls

Prime CS urges Kenyans to disregard divisive rhetoric and reject leaders who promote tribal politics.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
4 Min Read

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has expressed confidence that the country will conduct free, fair, and peaceful general elections next year, refuting opposition claims that the polls could be marred by violence.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting and fundraising event at Emusire High School in Emuhaya Constituency, Vihiga County, Mudavadi encouraged Kenyans to ignore what he termed as propaganda designed to instil fear and undermine confidence in the country’s democratic process.

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“We have only one Constitution, and it guarantees every Kenyan the right to vote. Those beating drums of disunity and spreading ethnicity are enemies of democracy. Kenyans should ignore their calls and focus on exercising their constitutional right to vote,” Mudavadi stated.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary highlighted Kenya’s consistent commitment to constitutional democracy through holding elections every five years, expressing confidence that the 2027 polls would be no different.

“History has proved that after every five years, Kenya has conducted peaceful elections. We have always emerged as one united people. In 2027, it will be no different. There will be no shortcuts. We will hold elections, and they will be peaceful,” Mr Mudavadi affirmed.

He cautioned Kenyans against politicians seeking to create anxiety over the electoral process for political gain, assuring them that the country’s democratic institutions remain robust.

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Mudavadi also challenged opposition leaders to clearly explain which government achievements they intend to reverse should they assume office.

“What exactly do they want to reverse? Do they want to reverse the roads being constructed? The progress in healthcare? The extension of the Standard Gauge Railway to bring a railway station to Luanda? The gains in education, including the employment of more teachers? Kenyans deserve clear answers,” he questioned.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary urged residents of Western Kenya to remain united behind President William Ruto’s re-election bid, stating that continued support for the Kenya Kwanza administration would strengthen the region’s position in national leadership.

“Let us remain focused and help President William Ruto secure a second term. Thereafter, as the Luhya community, we can strategically prepare to produce one of our own for the Presidency. If we remain united and disciplined, that objective is achievable,” he noted.

Mudavadi explained that his ongoing engagements across Western Kenya are aimed at strengthening grassroots support for the government’s development agenda and mobilising residents ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He warned against propaganda and divisive politics, stressing that misinformation could undermine development gains and national cohesion.

“Propaganda can be very destructive. It can destroy the best things happening for our region and our people. We must remain focused and remain on the winning team.” he said

In a direct appeal for national unity, Mudavadi urged Kenyans to reject tribal politics and embrace the country’s shared identity.

“Tuepukane na ukabila. Kenya sio taifa la ukabila. Kenya ni taifa moja na hatutakubali watu wa kueneza ukabila. Hatutaki kuchagua wakabila. Tuwe chonjo sana na tuwe macho kama Wakenya.” he said

Mudavadi was accompanied by Principal Secretaries Jane Imbunya and Beatrice Inyangala, Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba, UDA National Vice Chair Kelvin Lunani, and several Members of County Assembly.

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