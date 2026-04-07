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PHOTOS: Requiem mass for 16 Nyeri road crash victims underway

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

The requiem mass for the 16 people who perished in a road accident on the Nyeri-Nyahururu highway is underway at the ASK Kabiru-ini grounds in Nyeri.

The interdenominational service brings together families, friends and leaders to honour the victims of Saturday’s crash.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga are among leaders attending the service.

The accident, which occurred at Matangaini in the Mweiga area, involved a 14-seater matatu that was carrying 17 passengers, among them two minors and the driver.

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