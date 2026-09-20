Muli coronation postponed to December due to protocol concerns

The much-anticipated inauguration of Anzauni Clan Patron Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli as Chief Kyalo Muli I, initially scheduled for 3 October at Anzauni Grounds, has been postponed to 19 December.

Organisers say the event has grown beyond its original cultural scope and is now shaping up to be one of the largest traditional gatherings of its kind in Ukambani in recent years.

According to the organizing committee, more than 50 cultural groups from Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and neighbouring counties have confirmed their participation, while more than 20,000 clan members and friends of the Anzauni are expected to attend.

What began as a clan coronation has also attracted national and international attention.

A senior member of the organizing committee told this correspondent that the postponement followed the confirmed participation of foreign dignitaries, including royal guests from abroad, necessitating additional coordination with the relevant government agencies on protocol, security and state reception arrangements.

“Due to the presence of foreign dignitaries, including royal guests from abroad, we had to postpone to coordinate with Foreign Affairs and Internal Security on protocol, security and state reception,” the official said.

The event has also attracted the interest of the national government, with a number of senior government officials expected to attend. Organizers say the expanded attendance and logistical requirements have elevated the ceremony beyond a purely cultural function.

In a show of regional unity, invitations have been extended to senior Ukambani leaders, including Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, David Musila, Charity Ngilu, the governors of Kitui, Makueni and Machakos counties, as well as Members of Parliament from across the three counties.

Sources familiar with the preparations say the government requested additional time to facilitate greater involvement in the inauguration, including enhanced security and logistical support commensurate with the scale of the gathering.

The organizing committee has also extended formal invitations to leaders of the faith community. Christian and Muslim leaders from the region have been invited to attend the ceremony and offer prayers for the incoming cultural leadership.

Dr. Muli, who is also the leader of the National Liberal Party (NLP) and patron of the Anzauni community, is expected to use the coronation to formally assume his cultural mandate. Organizers say the empowerment of youth, women and boda boda groups will form a central part of his agenda.

The committee has apologized for any inconvenience caused by the change of date and confirmed that all previously issued invitations remain valid for the 19 December ceremony.

If held as planned, the December coronation is expected to bring together cultural leaders, community members, political leaders, government officials, faith leaders and international guests in what organizers describe as a major cultural gathering for Ukambani.