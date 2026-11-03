Breaking NewsLocal NewsNEWS

Former AG Paul Kihara Kariuki passes on

Chief Justice Martha Koome confirmed his death, eulogising him as an accomplished jurist, an exemplary judicial leader and a dedicated public servant.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

Former Attorney General Justice Paul Kihara Kariuki has passed on aged 72.

In a statement, Chief Justice Martha Koome confirmed his death, eulogising him as an accomplished jurist, an exemplary judicial leader and a dedicated public servant.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

“Justice Kihara Kariuki was an accomplished jurist, an exemplary judicial leader and a dedicated public servant whose contributions to the administration of justice and the development of Kenya’s legal institutions will remain an enduring part of our institutional history,” CJ Koome mourned.

Kihara Kariuki was appointed a High Court judge in 2003 before being elevated to the Court of Appeal, where he became the first president elected by fellow judges under the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.

He served as President of the Court of Appeal from 2013 to 2018, a period during which Koome said he provided visionary leadership and strengthened the court’s institutional foundations.

Further, the late Justice (Rtd.) Paul Kihara served as the former Attorney General of Kenya from 2018 to 2022, advising the Government on legal matters.

President Ruto commends Amb. Zhou for outstanding efforts in enhancing Sino-Kenya relations
Improved bonuses: Tea reforms bearing fruits, says DP Gachagua
EAC Heads of State Summit chair officiates swearing in ceremony of EACJ Judge 
Ruto dismisses claims of Kenya’s meddling in Sudan conflict

According to Koome, “One of Justice Kihara Kariuki’s most enduring contributions to the Judiciary was his pioneering leadership as the founding Director of the Judiciary Training Institute, the predecessor of today’s Kenya Judiciary Academy.”

The CJ said, at a formative stage in the institution’s development, Kihara laid the operational foundations for a structured and institutionalised approach to judicial education, professional development and capacity building for Judges, Judicial Officers and Judiciary staff.

“Beyond the Judiciary, Justice Kihara Kariuki continued his distinguished service to the nation as Attorney General of the Republic of Kenya from 2018 to 2022, bringing his considerable legal experience to bear in the responsibility of serving as the Government’s principal legal adviser,” CJ noted.

 

More to follow….

 

 

President Ruto: New healthcare plan will leave no one behind
Lack of funding, police cooperation crippling IPOA oversight role
Fire razes Malindi villas, owners count millions in losses
IILA warns against Tobacco industry interference in trade processes
Graft: Taita Taveta county officials freed on cash bail
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChristine Muchira
Follow:
Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
Previous Article NACADA intensifies war on drugs, seizes major cannabis consignment in Machakos
Next Article President Ruto mourns former Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Maize production gains 1M tons as croplands expand by 126%
Business Local Business
Marsabit receives Ksh16.2M medical supplies
County News NEWS
Kenya seeks review of travel restrictions by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait
County News NEWS
Kristian Tiren wins Absa @ 100 Eldoret Golf tournament
Golf Sports

You May also Like

County News

Speaker Wetang’ula to MPs: Seal legal loopholes to safeguard Sacco savings

Local News

Ruto appoints IEBC selection panel

County News

Floods: Ijara residents in dire need of relief services and food supplies

FeaturedNEWS

Finance Bill 2023 is people-centric, President Ruto says

Show More