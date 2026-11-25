The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has secured a historic conviction in the fight against narcotics trafficking.

In a ruling delivered today before Hon. Stephen Ngii (SPMS) at JKIA Law Court 1, Samson Gathuki Njeri was convicted for trafficking in narcotic drugs, marking a significant victory for the Authority’s ongoing crackdown on illicit substances.

Njeri was ordered to pay a fine of Ksh. 50 million or, in default, serve 20 years imprisonment. The conviction follows an arrest made on December 20, 2025, at Kimbo backstreet area in Juja, within Kiambu County, by NACADA enforcement officers and officers from the National Anti-Narcotics Investigation Bureau (NANIB) attached to NACADA.

During the arrest, officers recovered 96 packages containing dry plant material suspected to be narcotics, alongside Ksh. 6,600 believed to be proceeds of crime. Forensic analysis established the gross weight of the recovered substance at 4,510.08 grams, with an estimated market value of Ksh. 135,302.40.

Following the ruling, the court ordered the Ksh. 6,600 to be forfeited to the State. The narcotic exhibits are to be destroyed after the expiry of 14 days, except samples retained for record purposes.

Speaking after the ruling, NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa thanked the judiciary for its support. “We thank the judiciary for complementing the Authority’s efforts in the fight against drug abuse in the country. This conviction is a strong message to those involved in the drug trade that they will face the full wrath of the law,” Dr. Omerikwa said.

The CEO also commended the community for its role in the case. “I commend the community for volunteering information that led to this momentous arrest and conviction. Community vigilance is critical in the fight against drug abuse, and this outcome demonstrates what can be achieved when citizens work with enforcement agencies,” he added.

Dr. Omerikwa reiterated NACADA’s commitment to ensuring that those who profit from the drug trade are brought to justice.