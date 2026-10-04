Wetang’ula: Better roads, security key to unlocking Marsabit’s economic potential

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called for increased investment in infrastructure and security in Marsabit County, saying the two are key to unlocking the region’s economic potential.

Speaking at an education fund drive at Mugur E Serima in Marsabit County, hosted by National Police Service Secretary, Administration and Accounting Officer Bernice Lemedeket, Wetang’ula said the Government was making progress in addressing insecurity while working with local communities to promote lasting peace.

Wetang’ula said rural and marginalised areas should benefit equitably from national development programmes.

He noted improved roads and other infrastructure would open up Marsabit, facilitate trade, connect communities and attract investment, while enhanced security would create an environment for residents to fully exploit the county’s economic potential.

Wetang’ula cited investments in roads, health, education and other infrastructure under President William Ruto’s administration, including the Ksh2 trillion investment in Lamu and the Dangote Oil Refinery.

He also revealed that the Government would employ an additional 24,000 teachers this year, with hardship areas expected to receive more teachers as part of efforts to promote equal opportunities across the country.

The Speaker recalled his role in signing and finalising the Rumuruti-Maralal Road while serving as Foreign Affairs Minister, saying the experience demonstrated the impact of infrastructure projects in opening up marginalised regions.

“I have visited many parts of this country and seen what partnerships can achieve. Economic projects must be implemented uniformly across Kenya so that every community can benefit from our resources and development,” Wetang’ula said.

He said the Government remained willing to listen to local communities on security and development priorities, urging leaders and residents to work together to address challenges facing the county.

On her part Lemedeket thanked leaders for supporting the girl child, saying communities in the region had been overlooked for years.

“We made it in our careers because we took the time to remain in class. We should have more children from marginalised communities excelling in education,” she said.

She also called for more employment opportunities for local residents, saying investment in human capital should accompany infrastructure development.

Marsabit Governor Mohamud Mohamed Ali said his administration had provided full scholarships to more than 10,000 students since 2018, insisting that educational support should benefit all communities regardless of clan affiliations.

“We don’t have clans when funding our children’s education. The laws on scholarships have changed, but that doesn’t mean we stop funding our education system,” Ali said.

The Governor also backed President William Ruto’s re-election bid, arguing that local political dynamics should not determine the presidential contest.

“We have listened to the opposition; they lack the charisma and the agenda to lead the nation,” he said.

On his part Laisamis MP Joseph Lekuton thanked Wetang’ula for his continued support for marginalised communities and called for unity to advance development in the region.

“Leaders need support. We made strides, but we are grateful to President Ruto for his efforts to unite and grow the country as one entity,” he said.

Industrialisation PS Dr Juma Mukhwana said the Government had made progress in driving economic growth and urged continued support for its development agenda.

“It is no longer about being politically correct but about harnessing available resources for the benefit of all Kenyans. President Ruto has shown us the way,” Mukhwana said.