Ndege injects new blood in national women’s cricket team ahead of Kwibuka

The national women’s cricket team head coach Francis Ndege has named five debutants in the squad that’s set to feature in this years edition of Kwibuka T20 Cricket tournament scheduled 10-18th June in Kigali Rwanda.

Ndege has included Spin Bowler Judith Ojiambo,batter Marion Juma,bowlers Anna Wanjera and Linz Nabwire and Wicket keeper Charity Muthoni in the 14 member team.

The five are in line to earning their first caps in Rwanda as Kenya plots to recapture the title they last won in 2021.

The squad has also been boosted by the return of former captain Quinter Abel, medium pacer Mary Wambui and Moi Girls Nairobi form three student and all rounder Melvin Kagoiza…

Kenya has triumphed four times of the tournament staged in remembrance of the victims of 1994 genocide in the east African nation.

Kenya will face Nigeria,hosts Rwanda,Uganda and Botswana in the round robbin matches with two top teams facing off in the final.

The team is set to leave the country on Thursday.