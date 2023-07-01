Home Podcasts Newsline: Kenya to unveil locally made smartphone in August

Newsline: Kenya to unveil locally made smartphone in August

Relief for Kenyans who wish to own locally made cheap smartphones after President William Ruto announces that smartphones will be available in the market by August this year.

